The Isanti Municipal Liquor Store will remain the only business in the city that can sell beer and liquor.
During the Isanti City Council meeting June 2, the council received a request from Coborn’s for a 3.2 beer (malt) off-sale liquor license.
Coborn’s representative Mary Kruck urged the council to approve the resolution granting Coborn’s a 3.2 off-sale liquor license.
“I believe this is one of just a couple of our locations in the organization that we do not sell 3.2 liquor, and to this point, it’s just an option that we would like to offer our guests,” Kruck said.
After much discussion, a motion to approve the 3.2 license for Coborn’s was denied with Council Members Jimmy Gordon and Paul Bergley voting against the motion.
Isanti Municipal Liquor Store manager John Jacobi presented the council with the gross profits from the liquor store between two vendors.
“I guarantee you, if we do pass this resolution, we are giving up profit that goes back to the community, and that’s what the liquor store is all about,” Jacobi said. “So that’s only two vendors. I have one more vendor that has probably about $10,000 more of that profit, so we are giving up about $45,000 in profit, a percentage of that. No one else in town has it. So it’s something that we could change because we have a municipal liquor store. I know Coborn’s, there’s a lot of them that do, I know a lot of Kwik Trips do too. But why should we give up something that we give back to the community?”
Jacobi noted the city has already passed a resolution that no other entity in the city can sell strong beer except for the municipal liquor store.
Bergley, who owns Isanti Family Chiropractic, talked about the issue from his standpoint as a business owner.
“When Coborn’s came to town, there was people upset — they accused us of shutting down Riverside Market and it’s all around us. So the people that were upset with us, when it came to letting Coborn’s come to town, like we had much of a choice, they passed all the zoning and all that type of stuff,” Bergley said. “Looking at it from my standpoint; I could have voted against the medical clinic because I treat headaches and I treat back pain, so why should I vote for them to treat back pain and headaches? If I can be honest, they haven’t hurt my business one iota. And they say the more people that are successful the better. The more chiropractors, the more medical clinics, the more physical therapists, that’s good for my business. That means we are all successful and we are all helping people out. I’m not saying you’re wrong, that we’re not going to lose business. I’ve always respected your business opinion, John, but I felt like Coborn’s got shafted the first time around on the liquor license thing, because one person made the decision, we didn’t even get to vote on it.”
Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson confirmed this is the second time Coborn’s has approached the city about a 3.2 beer (malt) off-sale liquor license; however, the first time the request did not go before the council.
“I think this is just an option for our guests who are coming in for their brats and their burgers on their way up to the lake to have an added sale; they’re still going to come to you for everything that they can’t get that’s 3.2, and the 3.2 guests are going to want the 3.2, but there’s going to be more that are going to want you for the larger margins,” Kruck said.
Johnson noted that even if years down the road Coborn’s decided they wanted to sell strong beer, the store would still have to come before the council to seek approval for that request.
“All I’m saying is taking a little piece of our pie is still hurting our community overall. I mean, look at that profit, that’s a lot of profit. Even if a bit of that goes away,” Jacobi said. “I have a lot of non-alcoholic customers and there’s a little percentage of alcohol in non-alcoholic beer and I have a lot of customers that come to me on a regular basis. You wouldn’t believe what I sell for NA (non-alcoholic) beer.”
Johnson noted the profit for one 3.2 distributor is approximately $20,000; for another distributor it’s approximately $14,000; and from a third distributor it’s approximately $10,000.
Johnson said his fear is if the city grants Coborn’s a 3.2 liquor license, Kwik Trip will apply next. Jacobi clarified that the city already has a resolution in place that only allows for the city to issue 3.2 liquor licenses to grocery stores; the 3.2 license can’t be granted to gas stations.
Council Member Steve Lundeen noted Cub Foods and Walmart in Cambridge sell 3.2.
“John, I respect everything you have to say and do and what you do for the city. I’m just torn on this, I really am, because I don’t want to tie people’s hands. Here we just passed something business friendly community. That word just comes to you as being a business friendly community. That’s a hard thing to say and then all of sudden we’re going to say to somebody we’re going to deny it because of this,” Lundeen said. “I, personally, I don’t drink, I haven’t drank in 33 years. I’ve come in and gotten stuff for my daughter and my wife many times. If I was to drink, I’m not going to buy 3.2 if can buy hard liquor, plain and simple, straight out. Coborn’s is going to have a problem with this because they’re going to be putting in a lot of money in inventory on something that isn’t going to move that rapidly. ... I don’t see it hurting the bottom line of the liquor store, my personal opinion.”
Gordon feels the city shouldn’t be involved in the liquor store business.
“As a matter of principal, I don’t think that the city should really be involved in the liquor store at all, I mean as far as principle goes,” Gordon said. “I would be behind this, for Coborn’s to get the 3.2. I just think it’s the right thing to do. I hate to see the city lose any sales on the liquor store, but I do think it’s the right thing to do.”
Council Member Dan Collison said the community benefits from liquor store profits.
“For doing things for our community, this money that the liquor store does profit goes straight back to the community so we don’t have to raise taxes. That’s the whole point of having a municipal liquor store or else we wouldn’t be doing it. ... I’m for municipal liquor store for reasons that it does provide for our community and I don’t want to cut into that anymore than we need to.”
City Administrator Josi Wood noted the city does annually transfer $350,000 in profits from the city’s municipal liquor store into the city’s general fund, which helps offset tax rate increases.
Lundeen said with the COVID-19 pandemic, it simply isn’t the right time to grant the liquor license.
“If it was any other time, I would stand here and argue 110% give them that license because we can always budget that change difference somewhere down the line. I just think this next year we’re going to get hit pretty hard,” Lundeen said. “I have to agree with Councilman Collison that with the LGA (local government aid) funds getting cut, it’s a hard one to swallow. I appreciate every business we have in town, I appreciate what they do. Mary, I appreciate that you’re giving us a grocery store to have. ... As a taxpayer also, not just as a council member, but as a taxpayer, my taxes are going to increase. It’s going to be a tough one to swallow, and I’m not the only one that’s going to be swallowing that, it’s the other 6,000 residents in town.”
Johnson said he supports Coborn’s and spends a lot of time and money in the store, but with the pandemic, the timing is wrong to approve the license. He said if Coborn’s isn’t granted the license, to come back and reapply in a couple of years.
In other action the council:
• Voted to postpone the June street dance until the end of August.
• Voted to resume in-person City Council meetings beginning with the June 16 council meeting.
