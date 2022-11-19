A number of folks braved the cold temperatures and blowing winds to congregate and honor Veterans Day at North Isanti Baptist Cemetery.
Kindergartners from Braham Elementary show their support for veterans.
Members of the North Branch Air Force Junior ROTC program shake hands with veterans who were honored in a ceremony at North Branch Area High School.
The cafeteria at Cambridge-Isanti High School was filled on Veterans Day as the school offered a “thank you” breakfast to veterans.
Fifth graders at Sunrise River School in North Branch presented a program to honor veterans.
Here is a look at the new memorial honoring veterans at North Isanti Baptist Cemetery.
Braham Elementary kindergartners made posters to thank veterans for their service to this country on Veterans Day.
Fifth graders stand at attention during the Sunrise River School program held on Veterans Day.
Cambridge-Isanti High School’s annual Veterans Breakfast gave students a chance to interact with veterans.
The North Branch Air Force Junior ROTC program honored veterans during a ceremony at North Branch Area High School.
A firing party delivers a 21-gun salute during the service for a new veterans memorial at North Isanti Baptist Cemetery.
There were a number of tributes afforded to veterans around Chisago and Isanti Counties.
