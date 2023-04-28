Laynie Olson walked into Jim Woodbury’s classroom at Cambridge-Isanti High School to deliver a message.
“Laynie said, ‘If [CIHS Principal Steve] Gibbs wants to talk to you about something, it’s because of me,’” Woodbury said. “All I could think was: What happened now?”
Yes, spoiler alert: In the same way many students get nervous when they are called to the principal’s office, teachers often feel the same way.
“When you walk into my office, I know some people wonder, ‘What’s the angle? Did I do something? Am I in trouble?’” Gibbs said.
No one was in trouble – far from it, in fact.
On March 20, Gibbs received a message from a cousin in Wisconsin telling him there was an article in the New York Times where students answered the question “What motivates you to learn?” One of the respondents was Laynie Olson from Cambridge-Isanti High School.
“So I called Laynie into my office, showed her the text message, and asked her what teacher she was talking about,” Gibbs said. “Laynie got a big smirk on her face and said, ‘Mr. Woodbury.’”
Olson then made a beeline to Woodbury’s classroom.
“I told him, ‘Gibbs might come take a picture of you,’” Olson said. “I told him I wrote about him in the New York Times. And he said, ‘Huh?’
“Then he asked me if he could read the article, and I said, ‘If you pull it up and find it.’ I wasn’t going to show him the article.”
Here is what Olson wrote:
“For me, knowingness was like a lock; someone had to give me the key. I used to be the type of person who never wanted to ask questions for fear of not looking like the ‘smart girl’ I was supposed to be. With that came many personal struggles with school work and a lack of understanding. It wasn’t until a teacher gave me the key that I was able to become more successful and enjoy learning. This teacher, who I now greatly look up to, told me that just because you ask a question doesn’t mean you are stupid, it’s actually quite the opposite. My teacher encouraged even the smartest of kids to ask questions because he believed that was the ultimate sign of intelligence.”
Gibbs loved Woodbury’s response when he read the article.
“He was overcome with emotion and pride – as he should be,” Gibbs said. “I also announced it at a school board meeting, and I surprised him with that.”
The article
Olson, now a sophomore, was in sixth grade when she first met Woodbury. The meeting was memorable – for all the wrong reasons.
“The first time I saw him, I thought I had seen a ghost – [people tell me] he scared the crap out of me,” Olson said. “He may have. He’s this big man who is really tall. His voice can be stern; it doesn’t always sound nice. I probably was scared.”
The relationship obviously has improved over time.
“He’s my Model U.N. advisor, and I had AP Government and Politics with him last trimester,” Olson said. “On top of that, my older brother [Finn] had a strong bond to him. It’s almost like a family bond instead of a student bond.”
Earlier this year, Olson’s AP Language and Composition class required that she and her fellow students log onto the New York Times website at least once a week.
“We were required to write something based on the prompts the New York Times gives us,” she said. “You pick a prompt that sparks an interest, and then you write about it. Then you post it on the comments section.”
This particular prompt influenced Olson, a self-described perfectionist, to share how Woodbury had helped overcome being afraid of looking dumb.
“It’s a feeling where you have to know everything, or you have to pretend to know something even if you don’t, because you have to appear to be smart,” Olson said.
For Woodbury, telling his students that asking questions is good comes naturally.
“Kids get it wired in their heads that asking questions is bad,” Woodbury said. “Laynie said that she feels really empowered by what was said.”
The subject
Woodbury nearly gave up on his dream of becoming a teacher before the dream had a chance to take root.
“After college, I had all these great ideas, and I thought I was going to get hired right away,” he said. “But instead I subbed for a year. I applied for hundreds of jobs. I was two weeks away from giving up on a teaching career.
“I interviewed for a job at Cambridge Middle School, and I got rejected. I was the second choice. In August, I got a phone call asking if I was still available – and they offered me a job.
“I was this close to not being a teacher, which was the job I had wanted since I was 12. So I really, legitimately appreciate everything here. I don’t take anything for granted.”
What would Woodbury have done if he allowed the teaching dream to die?
“I have no idea,” he said. “I had subbed in the Centennial School District, and I didn’t want to be labeled as a sub. I felt I needed to get a regular job – but I had no idea what that was.”
Olson said that not having Woodbury as a teacher would have been a loss for her and her fellow students.
“The moral is that Woodbury is an impactful teacher – I know he impacts everyone that is around him, too,” she said. “He’s good at connecting with students and helping them work through things, even things that are not related to school.
“He always presents himself as a confident teacher. He’s the type who, even if you’re only slightly off, he can give you a pep talk that makes you ready to go for the rest of the day. That makes him a great Model U.N. advisor: If you’re in a committee, and you feel like you’re failing it, he can give you a pep talk that helps you win an award.
“He’s really accommodating, especially those who need to learn differently. He’s a good teacher and a really good person.”
The response
Olson knew her letter had struck a chord – and had been published.
“My friend sent me a SnapChat and said, ‘Congrats,’” she said. “I was excited about it because it’s an honor to have something picked.”
To Woodbury, the letter was so touching, he has posted it on social media.
“I want to remember it,” he said. “I’m wired for bad. I never see myself as a good teacher; I view myself as a work in progress. I think that there’s something I can do to improve or be better. If [I think] I’m a good teacher, then I’m a finished product.
“I don’t think you’re ever finished; the nature [of the job] changes, and you need to evolve and keep growing.”
In fact, Woodbury is quick to sing the praises of other teachers at Cambridge-Isanti, particularly in the Social Studies department.
Then Woodbury said, “I didn’t realize I had that impact on [someone].”
As if on cue, a student in his classroom stepped forward.
“[Woodbury] is very hard on himself – and he shouldn’t be,” said junior Samatha Kinnunen. “This man is the reason I’m not home-schooled right now. … I have anxiety [issues], and during COVID they got worse. I hated coming to school.
“Then I had a civics class with him, and he said I should join Model U.N. I came to a few meetings, and I got hooked. Being in his class, and being in Model U.N., gave me a sense of belonging. He showed me it was OK to make mistakes, to learn and grow. Because of that, I became more comfortable in school. So I stayed.”
Woodbury listened to the unsolicited comment, stunned.
“There are so many good people here,” he finally stammered. “If you give them kindness, kindness comes back. In this day and age, we need to do more of that. If we show that to students – here’s kindness, here’s understanding, here’s grace, here’s empathy, here’s guidance – it will come back.
“I’m very lucky to have this opportunity.”
So are students at Cambridge-Isanti High School.
