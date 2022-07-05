The Summer Solstice Cluster All-Breed Dog Show was held at the Isanti County Fairgrounds from Thursday, June 23 to Sunday, June 26.

The event is run by the American Kennel Club and is sponsored by the Anoka County Kennel Club and the Cambridge Kennel Club.

North American Diving Dogs had a tank at the event, and there also was a barn hunt and Fast Cat competition.

