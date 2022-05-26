Ella Kuhnke, one of the members of the senior class at Braham High School that will graduate on Friday, May 27, has attended her school’s graduation ceremony before.
“I remember the seniors throwing their caps in the air to celebrate,” she said. “In my mind, I can’t picture myself doing it. But this week I finally get to.”
She also has a picture in her mind of the school’s principal during the ceremony.
“He’s always been the announcer, so I see him on the stage talking, introducing the seniors,” Kuhnke said.
But for the school’s principal, Ella’s father Shawn, it will be anything but normal. For the first time, one of his daughters will take part in the ceremony.
“Every year is unique and different in its own way – and it’s special in its own way,” Shawn said. “You get to work with these kids for six years of their lives, and you see them daily.
“Next year, after Ella goes to college, there will be 350 kids in this building that I will see more than my own daughter. In a way, you become a parent: You get to know them and build relationships with them. So it can be emotional.
“But this year may have a little more zing, a little bit of a kick, to it.”
Shawn Kuhnke has served as principal at Braham for eight years after spending 14 years as a teacher at the school. The building he works in houses students starting in fourth grade, and in seventh grade he becomes their principal.
Currently all four of his daughters – Ella; Julia, who is a junior; and twin daughters Ava and Grace, who are seventh graders – are in his school.
“It’s cool to have the opportunity to see them each day,” Shawn said. “I get to see their interactions with their peers, with their teachers, and with adult workers. Most parents don’t have that opportunity, so for that I’m very grateful.”
Ella said she has gotten used to having her father in her school building.
“When we pass each other in the hall, sometimes he stares at me,” she said. “It’s a funny stare, though.”
Shawn said there is a reason for the stare.
“I have to be extremely aware to not show [my daughters] any favoritism,” he said. “So my intention is that everyone around them knows I will treat everyone equally. They’re not going to get away with anything.”
Now both of Ella’s parents are in the building, as her mother, Staci Kuhnke, is in her first year as a guidance counselor at Braham after spending a number of years in a similar position at other schools.
“I’ll see her walking down the halls, and it reminds me that she’s here,” Ella said. “It’s weird, but it’s also kind of nice. But I’ve grown up with my dad in my building, so I don’t know anything different. I’m sure next year is going to be very different. And a little weird.”
Shawn said he has no chance to think about watching one of his daughters receive a Braham diploma.
“Because of the busyness of it all, we’re still grinding towards graduation,” he said. “At a school, there’s no time to think about that kind of stuff.
“Graduation is the culmination of the high school career for our seniors, so if one thing needs to go right, it’s graduation. As a principal, I need to get that right.”
After graduation Ella plans to attend Lake Superior College in Duluth to complete two years of general requirements before transferring to a four-year college to complete a degree in early childhood education.
“Graduation hasn’t really hit me yet,” Ella said. “People keep telling me it’s coming, and I know it is. But it hasn’t hit me; although it probably will hit me hard this week. In my mind, I am starting to prepare for it.”
What Ella said she has not prepared for are the emotions surrounding Friday’s graduation ceremony.
“I have thought about it a little bit,” she admitted. “It’s a little weird, because I haven’t known anything else but being here, so next year is going to be different. But the next step will be weird in a good way.
“I’ve grown up here. I’m excited for next year, because it’s a new environment. But I will miss this place.”
Shawn said he tries not to think about next year, when Ella will no longer be in the building.
“It will feel different – a little bit empty, maybe,” he said. “It will be weird, in a bad way for me because it shows I’m getting older, and it’s the first step in having all four daughters gone in the next six years.
“But that’s selfish, because I know it’s a good thing for her.”
For now, Shawn’s focus is on the graduation ceremony for Braham’s entire senior class. Only when that happens will he give some thought to being the parent of a graduating senior for the first time.
“It might hit me then – actually, it probably will,” he admitted. “It will be my first time on the stage as both the principal and as a dad.
“And it might be tough at that time.”
