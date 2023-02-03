A number of hearty souls enjoyed the inaugural Cambridge Winter Fest, which was held at Central Green Park on Saturday, Jan. 28. Among the highlights were dogsled rides for all ages.
There is a reason “Asher” is in the spotlight: This snowman won the prize for Biggest Snowman because it stood 11 feet tall.
Snow Nurse and Students,” created by members of the nursing program at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, won the Business Award.
Among the highlights of the Winter Fest were dogsled rides.
Notice that this talented hockey player has the puck on his stick and is about to slam it into the empty net.
Jordyn Phillips stands next to “Wally,” the winner of the prize for Most Creative.
This vendor took a photo of their wares before the shoppers arrived — just to prove they had braved the elements at the Winter Fest.
It was not too cold to keep some hungry people from roasting marshmallows to make s’mores.
While she may be down, this youngster is not out as she starts to lift herself out of a snow drift.
There was more than enough snow to build whatever your mind could imagine, including a fort along the edge of the parking lot.
All this young skater needed was a little support from mom.
Frigid temperatures did not stop a band of hardy Cambridge residents from taking part in the city’s Winter Festival on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Those who went to Central Green Park took part in ice skating and sled dog rides and also had a chance to roast s’mores on open fires.
The event also allowed the community to weigh in on a snowman building contest that took place during the month of January.
The winners included Jordyn Phillips, who earned the “Most Creative” award for his portrayal of Wally from the television show, Paw Patrol.
The Best Traditional Snowman was called Dog Walker and was built by Jolene Walsh.
Cambridge council member Aaron Berg had the biggest snowman, which was named “Asher” and stood 11 feet tall.
And the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Nursing program, a team of 20 students, won the Best Business award for “Snow Nurse and Students,” which included a COVID-safe snow “nurse” complete with a mask.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.