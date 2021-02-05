Rush City Regional Airport’s two-decade master plan was the main topic of discussion during the Rush City Council meeting Jan. 25.
Jacque Zirbes with Short Elliott Hendrickson, a lead planner on the airport master plan, presented the 20-year airport master plan.
City Administrator Amy Mell said the city contracted with the engineering firm to develop a plan for the airport, which has been a few years in the making. She added that the Rush City Airport Board decided to create such a plan.
When asked about the purpose of the master plan, Mell said: “To figure out what we want to work on in the future, how we want to expand our airport, and what would even be allowed to do to expand our airport.”
Rush City’s current airport runway, the landing ground for airplanes, stands at approximately 4,000 feet in length.
“But we would like to extend it to 5,000 feet,” Mell said. “And that was one of the reasons we did a master plan.”
The master plan can also help the city know when it qualifies for a grant to extend the runway, Mell said. Currently, the city can’t extend the runway because its current use doesn’t satisfy the requirements set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration.
“Even though we would like to extend the runway to 5,000 feet, there are so many requirements for it, that in doing this master plan project, we’ve found out that we don’t qualify,” Mell said adding that at this time, the city would have to fund the whole runway extension, but it’s too costly.
One of the major setbacks of the city to qualify for the FFA grant is that there is only one plane that requires the 5,000 feet runway extension, Mell said.
“We have a proper business owner that does use a plane that would like to have a 5,000-foot runway,” she said. “But … doesn’t come and go often enough for the FAA to allow us to apply for a grant to do that.”
Zirbes explained that the majority of the critical aircraft that use the Rush City airport include A-II and B-II.
“So FAA designs airports based on critical aircraft that it uses,” she said. “Critical aircraft is categorized by the runway design code. There’s two components to this design code. ... The letter represents the approach speed. A aircraft are going to be the slowest, and D aircraft the fastest.”
The Minnesota Department of Transportation also provides grants for such projects; however, the city’s airport doesn’t satisfy a grant for a runway expansion, Mell said.
Although the airport plan was mainly about the possibility of extending the runway, there are other areas of the airport under consideration for either repair, extension and others.
“And for like expansion, you know, we have our hangar area is actually pretty full of hangars right now,” Mell said. “So where do we want to expand that? You know, and put in more taxi lanes from where hangars to be constructed.”
In a memorandum, Zirbes provided introduces a five-year (2021-2025) capital improvement plan which could include an aviation easement, obstruction (tree) removals, installation of supplement wind cones, relocation of the Automated Weather Observing System, the acquisition of mowing equipment, rehabilitation of Taxiway A pavement with the installation of taxiway lighting, as well as routine pavement maintenance.
The board approved moving forward with the 20-year plan following Zirbes’s presentation. Next, Zirbes said that SEH will submit the final draft of the master plan and airport layout to FFA and MnDOT for final review and comment.
“You just never know what will happen in the future,” Mell said about the possibility of expanding the airport runway. “If, you know, different planes start coming in, or businesses in town that have their own plane that size and have a lot of operations, a lot of takeoffs and landings, then that could change everything.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.