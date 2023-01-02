SteveEklund.jpg
Steve Eklund is pictured with the plaque the Braham School Board gave him during his last meeting on Dec. 19.

 Nikki Hallman

Braham native and longtime school board member Steve Eklund wraps up his final year with the district.

Eklund graduated from Braham in 1970. His wife and three children also are graduates, and now his grandchildren are enrolled at Braham Schools.

