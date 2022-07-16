The 2022 Isanti Ambassadors were both shocked and pleased when all three were chosen instead of having only one Ambassador. Showing their surprise at the moment they were crowned are, from left, Sophia Williams, Bridget Westerlund and Joselynn Richter.
The 2022 Isanti Ambassadors were both shocked and pleased when all three were chosen instead of having only one Ambassador. Showing their surprise at the moment they were crowned are, from left, Sophia Williams, Bridget Westerlund and Joselynn Richter.
The three contestants vying to become Isanti Ambassadors in 2022 all felt only one person would wear the crown.
So imagine their surprise when all three realized a tiara was being placed on their heads in the ceremony held at Isanti Middle School on Sunday, July 10.
“From the start, I thought it was just going to be one of us,” said Sophia Williams, one of the three candidates. “So I’m very happy I get to be with these two for the entire year.”
The other two new Ambassadors, Joselynn Richter and Bridget Westerlund, were equally excited.
“I totally thought it was going to be Sophia on her own,” Richter said. “I’m so excited all three of us get to do this together with her.”
Westerlund agreed, adding, “I’m just so happy that all three of us were named.”
This trio will take the place of 2019 Isanti Ambassadors Gabby Holboy, Maddy Otten and Shelby Snidarich, who held the title for three years because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the program for two years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.