After hosting the annual Children’s Water Festival virtually for the past two years, the 20th year was celebrated and hosted in person, bringing more than 600 students to the event held at Wild Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 22.

“Chisago County and the Planning Committee is excited to bring the Chisago County Children’s Water Festival back in-person at Wild Mountain this year,” said organizer Susanna Wilson Witkowski, the water resource manager of Chisago County, in a Wild Mountain press release.

