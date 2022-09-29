Before Taylors Falls students participated in a fun game to discover how aquatic invasive species impact our lakes and rivers, presenters Ben Elfelt, Kep Knudson, Rachel Minicucci and Jerry Spetzman with Chisago County asked if students knew different invasive and native animals.
Water Wear Runway was a station that taught students about different types of personal flotation devices. Scotty Finnegan with the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office had two students try on life jackets that didn’t properly fit, showing them the importance of proper safety devices.
One class from C.E. Jacobson Elementary in Rush City was able to enjoy a fun activity learning about how non-native zebra mussels quickly adapt to a new environment and make it challenging for native aquatic organisms to survive.
UW River Falls college students led stations called “just passing through.” One Wyoming class had a lot of fun interacting with one another as vegetation and rain drops, teaching them how vegetation keeps rainwater clean.
After hosting the annual Children’s Water Festival virtually for the past two years, the 20th year was celebrated and hosted in person, bringing more than 600 students to the event held at Wild Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 22.
“Chisago County and the Planning Committee is excited to bring the Chisago County Children’s Water Festival back in-person at Wild Mountain this year,” said organizer Susanna Wilson Witkowski, the water resource manager of Chisago County, in a Wild Mountain press release.
“The event is a collaboration between numerous organizations including Chisago County, the Chisago Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), DNR Project WET, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, and Wild Mountain.”
At the Children’s Water Festival, Chisago County fifth graders learn the importance of water. The event includes 26 hands-on stations with activities to help explain Minnesota lakes and streams as well as aquatic creatures and the hydrological cycle.
On a chilly but sunny autumn day, students finally enjoyed a successful in-person water event.
“Our 20th annual Children’s Water Festival went really well,” Witkowski said via email. “We cannot do the festival without the presenters and volunteers. It was especially wonderful that we could have all the students back in person this year, after having a virtual festival for the past two years.”
“One of the best things about the festival is so many people coming together to share their talent and knowledge to inspire future scientists, educators, leaders, etc. Most importantly, to inspire children to protect our water resources now and in the future! We look forward to 20 more years of hands-on learning on the importance of water.”
As stated in a Chisago County press release: “This festival would not have been possible without the dedication of the festival Planning Committee. Their devotion to this educational experience for the fifth graders of Chisago County is at the heart of this event.”
