The Annual Meeting of the Isanti County Board of Commissioners was held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, as the 2023 elects were sworn into office.
Ten 2023 elected officials were sworn into office, including Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad; Isanti County Commissioners Alan Duff from District 1, Bill Berg from District 2, Steve Westerberg from District 3, Mike Warring from District 4, and Kristie LaRowe from District 5.
Chair and vice chair of the board of commissioners were also approved. Warring was named as chair and Duff as vice chair.
Wayne Seiberlich was sworn in as Isanti County sheriff, and John Gillquist as Isanti County chief deputy.
Tom Anderson was sworn in as the new Soil and Water supervisor. He will represent Bradford, Athens, and Oxford Township. Dave Medvecky was sworn in to continue serving on the Soil and Water board, covering North Branch and Isanti townships.
The Isanti County Board monthly meeting dates were also approved for 2023 with a small change from 2022. Duff suggested a slight change to the monthly meetings to be more flexible with the community: Meetings will continue to be held the first and third Tuesday at 9 a.m. except for the end of each quarter.
The last meeting in March, June, September, and December will also be held on Tuesday, but at 6 p.m.
