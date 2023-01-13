The Annual Meeting of the Isanti County Board of Commissioners was held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, as the 2023 elects were sworn into office.

Ten 2023 elected officials were sworn into office, including Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad; Isanti County Commissioners Alan Duff from District 1, Bill Berg from District 2, Steve Westerberg from District 3, Mike Warring from District 4, and Kristie LaRowe from District 5.

