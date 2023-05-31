Just after moving their tassels, the class of 2023 was congratulated and officially graduated high school. They couldn’t help but toss their caps high in the air to celebrate.
This graduate left the school in style, burning rubber in a classic car on his way out.
Graduate Joseph Duvernay got in an after-graduation selfie with family after crossing the stage and receiving his diploma.
Many graduates decorated their caps with their own designs. This one featuring an array of flowers with 2023 on top.
One of the many “I did it faces” was captured as the class of 2023 walked out with their diplomas in-hand.
One of the honorary escorts, Logan Leniz (left), gave roses to the graduates just after they crossed the stage. Allyson Floding happily received the rose.
Smiles and laughter filled these graduates faces as the road off into their new chapter of life.
Graduate and class speaker Julia Kuhnke gave her dad, principal Shawn Kuhnke, a hug just before walking across the stage to receive her diploma.
Three of the 2023 graduates are heading off to the military. When recognized at the ceremony, they received a standing ovation. Those students are Wyatt Golly, Max Londgren, and Noah Scheitel.
Braham Class of 2023 prepared to walk across the stage and graduate high school on Friday, May 26. The ceremony was held in Braham High School’s gym.
Braham graduates participated in a graduation parade that followed the ceremony, driving off in their decorated vehicles, even ones with eye lashes on the headlights.
Class speakers Alison Murrell (left) and Lucas Brown (right) gave their own speeches during the graduation ceremony.
Another class speaker, Brett Lund, shared a moving speech that referenced many memories with his classmates.
Braham Area High School celebrated the Graduating Class of 2023 in a ceremony on Friday, May 26 in the high school gym.
Nikki Hallman was there to capture the ceremony -- and more.
