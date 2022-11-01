The people who supervise elections in Isanti and Chisago counties bristle at the suggestion of the possibility of voter fraud.
“Chisago County takes voter integrity and security very seriously,” said Bridgitte Konrad, the county’s auditor-treasurer. “We have enhanced our procedures and made some physical security improvements to further safeguard against potential issues.”
Chad Struss, Isanti County’s auditor-treasurer, said he has faith his county’s voting process as well.
“There are a number of safeguards and procedures in place to protect the integrity of the election,” he said. “As for absentee voting by mail, which is open to all voters, we have not experienced any significant problems with it in Isanti County.”
Chisago County had 38,211 registered voters as of early October, and Konrad said historically in midterm elections the county has seen 70-75% turnout. Isanti County has 27,168 registered voters, and Struss said the county’s voter participation level was about 67% in the last non-presidential election.
Both expected similar turnouts this year.
Both Konrad and Struss pointed voters who are concerned about the security of the coming election to a website created by the Minnesota Secretary of State. The website, mnvotes.gov/facts, addresses both fact and fiction about Minnesota elections.
Much of that voting for this year’s election already is taking place. Konrad said Chisago County has had a fair number of absentee ballots requested, and absentee voting in the county will continue through Monday, Nov. 7.
Voters can absentee vote in-person at the Chisago County Government Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the center will be open for absentee voting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Monday, Nov. 7, it will be open until 5 p.m. for absentee voting.
Struss said there is only one mail ballot precinct in Isanti County: That precinct is the city of St. Francis Precinct 3, which contains four voters.
“The city of St. Francis opted to designate that as a mail ballot precinct rather than set up a separate polling place for the small number of voters,” Struss explained.
Both Struss and Konrad pointed to several state-run websites that will help voters answer questions about the voting process.
Voters who wish to register on Election Day should bring the proper ID and proof of residency to the polls. The materials needed to register on Election Day are found on the Secretary of State’s website at https://bit.ly/2OqRf0r.
