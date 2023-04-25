McKayla & Alison 0420.jpg

McKayla Carlson-Hughes, left, and Alison Murrell were two of the 25 winners of the James W. Tracy scholarship from the Minnesota FFA Foundation. The scholar is awarded to invididuals interested in studying agriculture in college.

 Submitted photo

McKayla Carlson-Hughes and Alison Murrell both met through 4-H when they were young.

“I was involved with a bunch of projects, and Alison had a horse project,” Carlson-Hughes said. “When she was a freshman, she was interested in FFA, and I was the chapter president, so we developed a relationship.”

