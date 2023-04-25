McKayla Carlson-Hughes and Alison Murrell both met through 4-H when they were young.
“I was involved with a bunch of projects, and Alison had a horse project,” Carlson-Hughes said. “When she was a freshman, she was interested in FFA, and I was the chapter president, so we developed a relationship.”
Murrell admits she admired Carlson-Hughes from her involvement in 4-H and FFA.
“I always thought everything McKayla did was so cool,” Murrell said. “I remember her stories about when she was a region president. I applied for that office because McKayla applied for that office. …
“The day before applications were due, I heard McKayla was applying for a region office. So I learned about it, and I thought, ‘Since McKayla is doing that, I’ll do that.’”
So it should be no surprise that, when the Minnesota FFA Foundation announced the 25 Minnesota students who will receive the James W. Tracy scholarship, both Carlson-Hughes and Murrell were on the list. The scholarship is awarded to Minnesota students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited post-secondary school and pursuing a degree in Agriculture.
The Scholarship is scored on leadership, involvement, agriculture interest and financial need.
Tracy Fix, the advisor for Braham’s FFA program, certainly was not surprised to see those two honored.
“Alison is like super-motivated to spread the word about agriculture and all the positives of FFA,” Fix said. “She helps me recruit kids to be part of FFA, and she has been a region president – and is in the running to become a state officer.
“She’s just so passionate about what she does.”
Carlson-Hughes, who graduated from Braham in 2021, also impacted the FFA program there.
“Some of our kids remember her,” Fix said. “She has created an ‘Ag in the Classroom’ Facebook page, where she puts information for anyone to follow. She’s another motivated individual. …
“I had her as a teacher in sixth grade, and she always worked hard. She shared her love of animals, and you see that with her involvement in 4-H and FFA.”
Carlson-Hughes said she is a fan of what Murrell has accomplished.
“I’ve been constantly impressed with Alison,” Carlson-Hughes said. “She’s always working towards something, and she does a great job with everything she does.”
Murrell holds Carlson-Hughes in the same high regard.
“McKayla is an incredible person,” Murrell said. “You can meet her, and right away she will make you feel welcome. She’ll get to know you and get to talk to you.
“She has a heart for people. … She is pursuing her passions of agriculture and education, and she’ll absolutely excel in that.”
Carlson-Hughes now is a sophomore majoring in agricultural education at North Dakota State University, with the goal of becoming an ag teacher.
Murrell will graduate from Braham in May and plans to attend the University of Minnesota to pursue an applied economics degree from the College of Food, Agriculture and Resource Sciences. Her plan is to be a human resources manager for a agriculturally based company.
Murrell can thank FFA for that connection to the U.
“When I went there as a freshman as part of an FFA event, I was set on going to Wisconsin-River Falls, which is where my mon went,” Murrell said. “Then I went there, and I really liked it. I kept going there for FFA, and I found out that I really liked it.”
Both were surprised and pleased to receive the scholarship.
“I remember opening my email, and I thought it was weird that the Minnesota FFA was emailing me,” Carlson-Hughes said. “When I opened it, I realized it was the scholarship I had applied for. It was a great surprise.
“It also was a relief, because to this point I’ve been paying for college out of pocket without taking out loans. So the opportunity to have some of that taken care of allows me to focus on getting through school and making the most of my time.”
Murrell said she hoped to receive the award, but still was surprised and pleased to be honored.
“I knew it was a very competitive, and it’s a very highly regarded award,” she said. “When I opened the email, I was very excited. And when I found over more than 100 people had applied, I was amazed.”
Carlson-Hughes joined Braham’s FFA chapter in seventh grade – “I always knew I wanted to be involved in FFA, so I joined as soon as I could,” she said. She became an officer in eighth grade and became president as a freshman. Her senior year, Carlson-Hughes earned her state FFA degree while serving as Region 4 president.
Recently she earned her American FFA degree, the highest honor an FFA member can earn. Less than 1% of FFA members nationally earn this award.
Murrell joined FFA in ninth grade and was the chapter vice-president as a junior and co-president this year. She also was the secretary for Region 4 for one year and just recently completed a term as Region 4 president.
Currently she is competing to become a state FFA officer.
“I’ll be going through 10 interview rounds, take a test, and facilitate with another person,” Murrell explained. “I also have to write a speech and do a few other things. It’s a two-day process, and I’m really excited for it.
“It means representing all 16,000 individuals who are in FFA in Minnesota. I’ll travel around the state, and it also means facilitating camps and taking training in Washington D.C. as well as participating in the national FFA conference as a delegate.”
Carlson-Hughes is working as an ambassador for Agriculture Future of America, an organization that promotes agriculture.
“I also work with the North Dakota division of Midwest Dairy,” she said. “And I have an agricultural advocacy to promotion agriculture in a variety of different ways, whether it’s animal agriculture or plants. I just did a story on labor resources and how (foreign) agriculture employees can come to the United States for employment.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.