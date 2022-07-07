12 people, including three young children, were hospitalized after a head-on crash involving three vehicles in North Branch Thursday evening.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, around 6:45 p.m. a 19-year-old driving a Dodge Grand Caravan struck a Mazda CX-5 as the Mazda attempted to make a left turn while traveling east on Highway 95 at 310th Avenue NE.
The Mazda spun into the westbound traffic lanes where it was hit by a Toyota Camry, according to DPS. The Dodge ended up stopping in a ditch on the south side of Highway 95.
The 19-year-old woman was taken to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other passengers in the Dodge including: two 15-year-olds, two 17-year-olds and another 19-year-old, were taken to hospitals for treatment after the crash.
The Mazda driver, a 28-year-old woman from North Branch, was also taken to Regions with non-life threatening injuries. Two children were inside the car during the crash: A 2-year-old that was taken to Regions for non-life threatening injuries and a child under the age of 1, who was transported to Children’s Hospital for what DPS called life-threatening injuries.
The three passengers inside the Toyota Camry, a 71-year-old man and woman, and a 4-year-old girl, were all taken to Cambridge Medical Center.
According to DPS, all 12 people involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident. North Branch Police said multiple agencies responded to the crash, including Minnesota State Patrol and LIFELIN
UPDATE:The newborn child, Hudson Sawyer Allen of North Branch, died from his injuries on Sunday, July 3 at the Minneapolis Children's Hospital.
Funeral services for the child, who was born on May 19, will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 8 at Clover Community Church with Pastor Bill Berg officiating. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Clover Cemetery.
