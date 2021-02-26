The size of a park for a new development, and whether that park should be a neighborhood park or more of a city park, was discussed during the Cambridge City Council meeting Feb. 16.
Paxmar LLC, based out of Anoka, is proposing to build a 206-lot mixed-use residential development consisting of 62 single-family lots, 101 patio-home/multi-level flex lots and 43 patio-home lots. The location is north of Highway 95 on the west side of Cambridge, along the west side of County Road 14 and south of 339th Avenue Northeast, near the historical West Riverside School.
A joint meeting of the Planning Commission and Parks, Trails and Recreation Commission was held on Feb. 8 to further discuss the Cambridge Cove park and trails development.
Cambridge City Administrator Evan Vogel said at the Feb. 8 meeting there were three options to select from regarding the size of the park: a 0.67-acre park as originally submitted to the Planning Commission; a 1.2-acre park option; and a 0.8-acre park option.
Vogel explained the recommendation from the meeting was to dedicate a 1.2-acre park area, with the motion passing by a vote of 8-5.
Vogel said the council needs to make a decision on whether to accept the recommendation from the Feb. 8 meeting or make a new recommendation.
Following discussion, the council made a motion to approve the 0.67-acre park area option with a sidewalk or trail system. The motion passed by a vote of 3-2 with City Council Members Mark Ziebarth and Kersten Barfknecht-Conley voting against.
The developer initially proposed a 0.67-acre park and feels a smaller park would be sufficient to serve the needs of the neighborhood (within walking distance) and would rather not create a large park that could potentially draw from outside the neighborhood and result in an increased parking demand. Vogel said the developer has agreed to the trail location and development as recommended during the Feb. 8 meeting.
Vogel said it is currently undetermined if the park development will cost the city any money. The amount of parkland dedication fees to be paid by the developer is $329,600 based on 206 units. He said city staff will need to determine the land value (based on park size) and trail costs.
It was noted both the 1.2-acre and 0.8-acre park options would fit two playgrounds, a basketball court area and allow for additional green space.
Cambridge Mayor Jim Godfrey asked about cost differences between the 0.8-acre park and the 1.2-acre park.
Cambridge City Administrator Lynda Woulfe explained there wouldn’t be much of a difference with time and labor between the two parks.
“Mostly, it’s going to be your mowing time and we control fertilizer, sprinkling, if you sprinkle. But I just want to make sure council understands the larger picture here. The park dedication fee is $329,600. That’s the fee they have to pay. If we take three lots or four lots, that reduces that number, because you have to pay for the cost of the lots,” Woulfe said. “I would have to agree a little bit more closer with the developer that current lots, right now with sewer and water, are about $35,000 to $45,000. So the larger the park you have, the more you have to pay from that park dedication fund. So the more you take up in land, means you can’t do the trail or you can’t put equipment in the park. So we have, right now, 18 parks, this would be 19 parks. Some of those parks don’t have any equipment in them either, because we’re waiting for the capital plan to catch up to put something in there. The developer initially proposed with a 0.67-acre park. That was the smaller park, and that met, along with the trail, as the plat was submitted, it met all city requirements for density, for parkland dedication, all of the layout.”
Woulfe said the parks commission wanted a larger park and noted that while City Park is a larger park and is a mile away, residents would have to cross Highway 95 to get to the park.
“With a larger park too, as the developer pointed out, if you bring in people from outside the neighborhood, where are they going to park?” Woulfe said. “So we have people right now at Heritage Greens complaining that people are coming and all of their streets are clogged up with traffic. So do you want it to be a neighborhood park or do you want it to be a larger park that will attract other residents to come in there? If you’re thinking about a park that is just serving that neighborhood, you’re probably looking at something a little bit smaller from that perspective, and 0.67 acres or 0.8 acres, that’s not small when you think about it.”
Ziebarth explained part of the reasoning for wanting a bigger park was the fact there is the possibility of future development in that area, and the importance of the area having a larger park. He said having a larger park in that area will help alleviate people having to cross Highway 95 to access the city’s park system.
“The reason behind having a larger park was not only to serve that development, but the potential for other developments in that area,” Ziebarth said. “And again recognizing the fact that we do not control the county road there, we wanted to make sure that we had a park large enough to accommodate future growth and that would also meet the needs of the residents of that area. So that was the primary reason why the joint commission favored a larger park area, because of the uniqueness of that particular development and its location to the rest of the city.”
Council Member Bob Shogren said he was in favor of the 0.67 acre park option.
“I just think option No. 1 is adequate for this size of development; it’s not small,” Shogren said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.