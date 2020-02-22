Two area skiers competed in the MSHSL state Alpine ski tournament at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
But the two skiers, juniors Cierra Karels of Cambridge-Isanti High School and Hailey Baas of Cambridge Christian School, entered that event with vastly different goals.
Karels was making her fourth consecutive appearance in the state tournament, having qualified for the event in every year since she was in eighth grade. She entered this year’s Section 7 tournament on a hot streak: She had competed in five races during the regular season, and she had won all five.
“It felt really good to win the races during the regular season, because it gave me confidence heading into the tournaments,” Karels said. “With the performances I had, I was confident I could get to state. I was just nervous about things like falls that could keep me from getting to state.”
She finished third in the Section 7 race to punch her ticket to state, with her focus on improving upon her previous best, which came when she placed 16th as a freshman. Those three previous experiences gave her confidence entering this year’s meet.
“The first time I was really nervous, but since I had been there before, I knew I just had to do my best and not worry where I ended up,” Karels said. “My goal was to just go hard and do my best. When I was younger, I just wanted to do super, super good. I’ve always had high expectations, and I’ve already been really competitive. Now I focus on having good runs, and I’m happy with where that takes me.”
Karels completed her first run on the Red course in a time of 42.13 that placed her 14th, then followed with a strong 37.23 effort on the Blue course that was the 10th-best time of the day, lifting her to a 13th-place finish.
“My first run was on a tough hill, a difficult course, and I had a solid run, so I was really happy with it,” she said. “The second run I was a little nervous, because I wanted to have two solid runs. I think I did well. You always want to be the best, but I thought I raced well. I was really happy with the result.”
For Baas, this year’s Section 7 tournament was sweet redemption that resulted in her first-ever trip to the state event. She said a disappointing effort in last year’s section meet was a cause for concern entering this year.
“I was super-nervous because last year I was on the bubble of making it [to state],” Baas said. “This year I wanted to make sure I had two solid runs. I didn’t want to hold back, but I also wanted to make sure I didn’t fall or mess up. I tried to calm myself down. When I got in the starting ramp, I shut my brain off and let my body take over.”
Baas had two solid runs to place sixth at the Section 7 meet and earn her first berth at the state event. So what was her first memory from her first state experience?
“This year it was really cold!” she said with a laugh. “But it was really enjoyable and rewarding, because I worked super-hard all season, and the work paid off. I didn’t have as much to be nervous about, so I enjoyed it more.”
Baas covered the Red course in a time of 43.26 and had a 41.44 mark on the Blue to place 41st. And she said the opportunity to compete against the best skiers from around the state provided lessons that will help her continue to get better.
“I learned a lot of technical things that will help me improve my skiing,” she said.
While the high school ski season is over, skiing is far from finished for either Baas or Karels.
“I will continue to trail even though this season has ended,” Baas said. “I do that every year, but I’ll stay on top of remaining active in the summer. And in the fall I’ll do weight training with my sister, Hannah, and my dad, Brian, and I’ll play soccer.”
Karels said she also will continue to ski until the season ends, adding: “I will keep running gates, continuing to work on my form. I’ll work on things that I think will help me be faster, to keep improving for next year. You can always improve.”
While Karels and Baas were two different skiers with two different performances at the state meet, they left the event with the same feeling: satisfaction.
“I’ll never forget how rewarding it felt to race at state,” Baas said. “Having all the hard work pay off, and it was really redeeming after the struggles I had at section last year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.