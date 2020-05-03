The city of Isanti received a “clean opinion” on its 2019 annual financial report and audit presented during the Isanti City Council meeting on April 21.
Steve McDonald with Abdo, Eick & Meyers presented the 2019 audit via video presentation.
“I actually spoke to him (Steve McDonald) while he was here, and he stated he felt our finance department was always good, but now it’s fantastic, so that was good to hear,” Mayor Jeff Johnson said prior to the audit presentation.
Financial highlights of the audit included:
• The assets and deferred outflows of the city exceed its liabilities and deferred inflows of resources at the close of the most recent fiscal year by $45,277,834. Of this amount, $8,543,416 (unrestricted net position) may be used to meet the city’s ongoing obligations to citizens and creditors.
• The city’s total net position increased by $704,441. This was largely a result of operation income within business-type activities of $866,729 as well as capital contributions of $660,344 from connection fees.
• As of the close of the current fiscal year, the city’s governmental funds reported combined ending fund balances of $4,546,376, an increase of $471,632, in comparison with the prior year.
• At the end of the current fiscal year, unassigned fund balance for the general fund was $1,254,221, or 32.5% of 2019 expenditures and transfers out.
McDonald said the city received a “clean opinion” on its 2019 annual audit. The firm also performed procedures around specific statutes relating to legal compliance, such as with bidding, bonding, how the city spends money and how the city deposits money.
“The important point is that we didn’t have any instances of noncompliance with our testing, so that’s a positive,” McDonald said.
McDonald noted steps were taken this year to correct two findings from last year’s audit. The first finding involved material audit adjustments.
“Management ensured complete reconciliations of all accounts, including journal entries to adjust balances to these reconciliations needed to be done prior to the start of the audit,” McDonald said.
McDonald noted the second finding included insufficient collateral covering the city’s bank deposits.
“The finance director has taken the appropriate action to ensure that city deposits are sufficiently covered by collateral throughout the entire year,” McDonald said.
As far as general fund balances, McDonald said the city has a target of maintaining a reserve of 50% of which it’s planning to spend in the following years, and currently the city is at 31%.
“This is below recommend minimums; generally you’ll see 35 and 50% be the target,” McDonald said. “Even though it’s below that number, you still have adequate cash flow to fund the first five months, but not much there for out-of-the ordinary kind of expenses.”
As for debt service funds, McDonald said the city has approximately $3.2 million in outstanding bonds; $1 million in 2011 general obligation improvement bonds; $2 million in 2014 general obligation tax abatement bonds; and $225,000 in 2014 general obligation improvement bonds.
“We have positive cash and asset balances for each of the three funds outstanding; that shows you’re accumulating sufficient resources for repayment,” McDonald said. “You can see in 2022 the 2011 G.O. improvement bonds are paid off. That’s the reason for the decrease going from 2021 to 2022. So we cut the outstanding bonds by more than half going into 2022.”
McDonald said the city’s municipal liquor store has seen an increase over the last three years from $2.8 million in 2017, $2.9 million in 2018, and $3.1 million in 2019.
He noted the fund had slight decrease in gross profit this past year, from 27.6% in 2018 to 26.9% in 2019, but the gross profit is still healthier compared to the statewide averages.
“We have consistent cash balances,” McDonald said. “Remember the liquor fund transfers profits to the general fund, $350,000 in 2019. So we have adequate reserves in the general fund and decent profit building.”
The city of Isanti had a tax rate of 62% for 2019, a decrease from 77.8% in 2018.
“Our tax rate has shown decreases for the last three years, and now you’re trending lower than the county averages and approaching the statewide averages for tax rates. So for a growing city, that’s good,” McDonald said.
Taxes per capita for the city were $465 in 2019, a decrease from $535 in 2018.
McDonald thanked the city for its business, and noted city staff were helpful in preparing the audit.
“We also thank you for having us out to do your audit. We appreciate working with your staff,” McDonald said. “They did a great job getting ready for the audit and responding to all of our questions and just working through all the process.”
Following the presentation, the council approved a resolution accepting the 2019 annual financial report and management letter.
Compost site, cleanup day
City Administrator Josi Wood said she reached out to the critical sector department at the state and was told the city could open its compost site and hold a citywide cleanup day as long as extra safety precautions are taken.
The compost site opened on April 21 and will be open through Nov. 8 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. It will also be open from noon to 5 p.m. on select Sundays including May 3, May 10, Oct. 25, Nov. 1 and Nov. 8. Only clean leaves and grass clippings may be dropped off.
The citywide cleanup day is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 9, at the public works garage, 100 Isanti Parkway NW.
The cleanup day is for city of Isanti residents only, and address verification will be needed, such as a driver’s license. There is a cost associated with disposing of items. For more detailed information on these costs, visit the city’s website at www.cityofisanti.us or visit the city’s Facebook page.
