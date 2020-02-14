Isanti is moving forward with plans to improve Sixth Avenue Southwest this construction season.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Feb. 4, the council approved resolutions associated with receiving the Sixth Avenue Southwest feasibility report, calling for a public hearing on the project and authorizing the preparation of plans for the Sixth Avenue Southwest rehabilitation project.
City Engineer Jason Cook explained the improvements will be done along Sixth Avenue Southwest, from South Brookview Lane Southwest to Edgewood Street Southwest and include street reconstruction, sidewalk construction and the installation of a watermain.
He explained the street was recognized as needing infrastructure improvements as it received a rating of 4 out of 10 using the Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating rating system for asphalt roads. He said Sixth Avenue Southwest is eligible for Municipal State Aid System (MSAS) funding.
Cook said a full reclamation is proposed in the project area of Sixth Avenue Southwest, as it was last paved in the early 1990s. He said the street would maintain the existing roadway width and design speed, and it doesn’t meet state aid requirements to have parking on both sides of the street. So the council will have to pass a no-parking resolution, and Cook recommends posting a no-parking sign on the east side of Sixth Avenue.
In addition, Cook said a 5-foot-wide concrete sidewalk is proposed on the west side of the street. He said the sidewalk would be a safety improvement, reducing vehicle-pedestrian conflicts and completing the systemwide loop.
Cook said the estimated project cost for the Sixth Avenue improvements is $577,400, which would be funded with a combination of MSAS funding, money from the water fund, as well as assessments to benefiting property owners. He said costs with installing the new sidewalk could not be included in the special assessments, as it as not petitioned for by the residents. He said the water system work is for citywide improvements and would not be assessed, but could come out of the water fund.
Cook estimated $74,300 being paid for by assessments to property owners (13% of total project costs); $435,300 coming for MSAS funds (75% of total project costs); and $67,800 coming from the city’s water fund (12% of total project costs).
The average assessment is estimated to be around $2,752; with the highest assessment at $3,582 and the lowest assessment at $2,442. In total, 27 parcels are proposed to be assessed along Sixth Avenue Southwest, Marion Street Southwest, Nina Street Southwest, Page Street Southwest, Birch Street Southwest, Cedar Street Southwest and Dogwood Street Southwest.
A public hearing on the proposed improvements will be held at 7 p.m. March 4 at Isanti City Hall. If plans keep moving forward, the council will award the construction bid during its April 7 meeting with construction taking place from June through October. Following completion of the improvements, a public hearing will be held to set the final assessment amounts, with a tentative date set for Nov. 10.
