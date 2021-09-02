A 20-year-old Isanti man has been charged with sexually assaulting two teenage girls when he was 18.
Jonathan Dominick Hampton was charged this year with two counts of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for incidents in 2020.
Hampton is a U.S. Air Force airman who graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, in October of 2019.
According to the criminal complaint, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office began investigating an alleged sexual assault in May 2020, in which a 14-year-old victim was allegedly assaulted by an 18-year-old, Hampton.
In December 2019, Hampton and the victim allegedly started talking over Snapchat, where she told him she was 14, and he originally said he was 18, but then changed his answer to 17, charges say.
On Feb. 29, 2020, Hampton allegedly drove to the victim’s Oak Grove residence late at night, when the victim sneaked out to see him. He drove her to a parking lot, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her in the car, according to the complaint. Then he drove her home.
A few weeks later in March, Hampton allegedly picked up the victim and a 13-year-old girl in his car from the 14-year-old’s residence.
Again, he reportedly drove the two to the church parking lot. Hampton sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl in the backseat while the 13-year-old girl was in the front seat, according to the complaint.
Hampton then asked the 13-year-old girl to come to the backseat with him, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.
During both incidents, Hampton was more than 42 months older than the victims.
Hampton has a pre-trial scheduled for Sept. 13 for all three charges.
Emilee Wentland is a reporter for ABC Newspapers.
