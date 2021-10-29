Property owners who will be assessed as part of the Main Street reconstruction project in Isanti will have lower costs than originally anticipated.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 19, City Engineer Jason Cook explained the next step in the Main Street reconstruction project is to declare costs to be assessed and hold a public hearing on the proposed assessments.
The project, which is now completed, involved the reconstruction of Main Street West from Whiskey Road to Fourth Avenue Northwest and consisted of street reclamation and bituminous pavement, sidewalk reconstruction and the replacement of curb and gutter,
Total project costs are $550,306 with the city paying $416,634 and benefiting property owners paying $133,672.
“Between a good bid price and running under on some of our quantities, we’re anticipating the actual amount to be assessed to be about 18.5% lower than what we told everyone at the preliminary meetings, so pretty good news,” Cook said. “It’s about $1,000 less per average property.”
Cook said the assessments would be payable through annual installments over a 10-year period at a 2% annual interest rate beginning in January. He said the interest rate may be reduced if, at the time of the hearing, a lower rate is obtained.
Following discussion, the council passed two different resolutions declaring the costs to be assessed and setting an assessment hearing for 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Isanti City Hall. All residents owning property affected by the improvement will be given an opportunity to speak at the assessment hearing.
In other action the council:
• Approved a motion to name the new amphitheater at Bluebird Park as Bluebird Amphitheater.
• Approved a motion to name the new liquor store beer cave as Bozo and LouElla Polzin’s beer cave.
• Approved a change order for the new liquor store in the amount of $17,693 to add ice guards to the roof of the new facility.
• Approved a contract with Kevin Castellano for liquor store mentor and consulting services to assist with the transition and facilitate revenue growth at the new liquor store. Castellano’s hourly rate will be $65 per hour.
• Approved the hiring of Stephen Miller as the new assistant liquor store manager.
