The hidden world of human trafficking has become too close to home in Isanti County.
Human trafficking is the sale or trade of people for commercial sex or forced labor by traffickers who are master manipulators and prey upon the vulnerabilities of others. According to Kevin Carlson, an investigator with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, it is a huge problem not just in the state of Minnesota but in Isanti County.
“For the past three of four years, a subcommittee has been developing a protocol response to human trafficking investigations and how we handle them,” Carlson said. “Part of the suggested plan from MNCASA (Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault) and Safe Harbor is to include community input on implementation or education to the community about human trafficking.”
Isanti County victim services coordinator Brenda Skogman has spearheaded the protocol development for three of the four years. It basically spells out our response on what we would do with a concern or a suspected human trafficking, according to Carlson.
The Safe Harbor Law ensures young people who are sexually exploited are treated as victims and survivors, not criminals. These youth can receive trauma-informed support, including housing and shelter, rather than being treated as juvenile delinquents, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
“In these cases you’re dealing with juveniles who are marginalized by society and often dealing with kids who have a lot of underlying issues that are resulting in behaviors such as truancy, runaways and other forms of behaviors that put them in a position where they’re particularly vulnerable to be victimized by traffickers,” Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad said.
Carlson said there was a three-day operation sting in 2018 with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension task force and several agencies in Isanti County where controlled ads were placed on a variety of different host websites into the social sex online marketplace.
“In this case the undercover officers were presenting themselves as a 15-year-old girl,” Carlson said. “We arrested seven who came to the city of Cambridge. Eventually, there was a total of nine that were arrested in part of that operation, because we went for two days and undercover officers continued to chat and dialogue with these people.”
Carlson said there were hundreds, if not thousands, involved in the conversation to commit the crime, and in the first day of the sting, he believed there were over 14,000 text messages responding to the ads.
“It was a large number of people arrested during the three-day detail. What was even more startling was the amount of people engaged in the discussion that did not rise to the point where they came up into the area and completed the elements of the crime. It was absolutely shocking the volume of people that were responding,” Edblad said. “Had everybody who was engaging in the conversation with the undercover investigators as 15-year-old girls came to the area, we would have flooded the Isanti County Jail and flooded our court system.”
Signs of human trafficking
According to BCA Senior Special Agent and Commander of the Statewide Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force Bobbie Jo Pazdernick, signs to look for in victims of human trafficking are malnutrition, the hours they work, fatigue and not being allowed to answer questions. Sometimes the victims are “branded” by a tattoo. It is all about control over the victim.
“Victims of trafficking don’t have a lot of trust; so just to build that trust because they trusted that pimp or whoever was in charge of them, and they used them to make money,” Skogman said. “They don’t self-identify a lot of the time. We have to kind of dig down deep for them to even let us know they are being trafficked.”
One of the reasons victims have trust issues is because they have been traumatized by their traffickers.
“We had a girl who had a kid with a sex trafficker and she had to go out or she would not see her child again,” Skogman said.
Assistant County Attorney Holly Mikeworth handles the juvenile delinquency case load in the county attorney’s office.
“Kids that are missing school a lot, there is sometimes an issue deeper than just them not wanting to go to school,” Mikeworth said. “Couch hopping is common; and what’s going on at home that is preventing them from going to school and possibly committing crimes; sometimes, I think the answer is that the juvenile is being trafficked.”
Misconceptions of human trafficking
The general public tends to believe that victims of human trafficking are kidnapped and held in cages. But the truth is the victims are technically free and are controlled by fear and manipulation, according to Pazdernick.
Another misconception is the sex buyers involved in trafficking are criminals. In reality, the buyers are middle-aged, married with children and well educated.
“What scares me is what well-known or official person is going to come through that door that’s going to our jail,” Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk said.
Carlson said a well-respected ER doctor in Grand Rapids was arrested for sex trafficking, as well as an attorney in Minneapolis. A rabbi was arrested for trafficking when the Super Bowl was in Minneapolis in 2018.
As a father to a 15-year-old son, Caulk has a message to parents and caregivers regarding social media.
“As a warning to parents about these social media apps: My son has Snapchat, and if he wants to get a message from a buddy, you don’t (have) a text message or a phone call anymore. You either TikTok or you get Snapchat. What we tell Jaeger when he’s going to go out is there better not be any genitalia pictures on your phone from anyone, yourself, and there better not be nudes or anyone smoking, because that is not acceptable,” Caulk said. “Number one, if you’re paying for your kid’s phone and they’re living in your house, you should have the passwords to their phone. You should be monitoring it and if you see those things, you should be telling your kids that there are truly victims out there and not just teenagers being silly.”
Caulk said if anyone suspects human trafficking to reach out to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement. If there is an immediate danger, call or text 911. People can also reach out to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, Safe Harbor 1-866-223-1111. For information on missing kids and the dangers of social media, go to http://www.missingkids.org/.
“Someone made a comment at one of our meetings that if you don’t want to believe (human trafficking) is happening, you won’t see it. I think that is very true that in nice communities, like Cambridge and Isanti, you don’t think it’s happening here and don’t want to see it,” Mikeworth said. “The internet with social media makes it easy and accessible for people to partake in this type of activity, but it is happening here too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.