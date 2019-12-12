K-9 Kojak retired from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 6 and was honored for his years of service by the Isanti County Board on Dec. 4.
Handled by Deputy Jonathan Vander Vegt, Kojak came to the department March 2012, when the team met for the first time and began training together.
In the beginning
“My job changed when I got a dog,” Vander Vegt said. “We started K-9 school together with a few other people in the class learning everything from how to heel to how to search for criminals and drugs.”
“The first few weeks of class I felt like my shoulders were just going to fall off because I was trying to get Kojak to heel. He was new to me, we were new to training, and basically we started out at square one — just trying to learn to heel and walk with a leash.”
During the four-month-long training the bond between Kojak and Vander Vegt grew, as well as his knowledge of how to be a K-9 handler.
“Through all the training and our time spent together, I ended up with a dog that came out of the car with me and I didn’t even have to tell him anything; he knew what to do. He learned to do his job just off my body language and how I prepared him for deployment.”
While there was a bit of a learning curve in the beginning of the partnership, on both sides Kojak and Vander Vegt became one, and their partnership and work habits became seamless, according to Vander Vegt.
“We started on the road in 2012 and looking back at our stats and really thinking about it, 2015 and 2016 you could see the tracks and success rate exponentially increase,” Vander Vegt said.
“From 2016 we found everyone that was realistic to find for the most part — we didn’t get everybody, but that’s not always realistic. It was that three-to-four-year mark when everything really started becoming second nature for me as a handler and for Kojak,” Vander Vegt added.
Kojak was trained and utilized as a dual-purpose K-9, both in narcotic detection as well as in patrol.
“Each year he was required to certify in both disciplines, patrol and narcotics,” Vander Vegt said. “The narcotics piece involves drug detection, whether it’s houses or vehicles, and as a patrol dog it’s much more in depth. With patrol, it’s about teaching the dog the basics of the streets; it’s agility, finding evidence, locating criminals, as well as apprehension.”
Memorable calls throughout the years
Over their career together, Kojak and Vander Vegt had their fill of success and call types, both within Isanti County as well as assisting other surrounding agencies.
First track, first find, first taste of success
“Our first find was really memorable, as far as his first track,” Vander Vegt said. “There was a call that came in about a home invasion in Braham; a couple woke up to a suspect in their kitchen area going through their personal property. The suspect fled to the railroad tracks and then ran. We tracked him down through the railroad grade, through some yards and down the street about seven blocks.”
The call was just a few months after K-9 school and was the first time the team was able to work a real track on duty, so the success that came at the end of the track was something Vander Vegt will remember.
The track took about 30 minutes to complete and was the base for a very successful career.
“That was my favorite type of call — home invasions and anything along those lines. Being able to help a victim that’s extremely scared, worried about the suspect that’s outside, concealed and capable of who knows what, was the greatest success,” Vander Vegt said. “The gratification of finding somebody that breaks into the privacy of someone’s home and then being able to go back minutes later and advise them that the suspect is in custody because you have this tool that can magically find people by their scent, that’s by far the best thing you can experience as a K-9 handler — knowing those people can sleep at night.”
Being able to assist other agencies was a vital part of the team’s career and offered another tool to those departments without a K-9 unit of their own.
“We responded to assist Cambridge Police Department on a traffic stop; while they were trying to identify the driver, he fled into a heavily wooded area and they immediately called for a K-9,” Vander Vegt said.
Kojak and Vander Vegt arrived on scene and began to track the subject through a wooden and swampy area.
“When we came out of the woods, Kojak disappeared into the water, the swamp was so deep and covered with green algae that there was no visibility into the water. I followed Kojak into the water up to my gun belt and he went around a willow cluster in the swamp and all of a sudden he started barking excitedly, which isn’t common,” Vander Vegt said. “I knew something was up, so I fought my way through the brush and the water to get to where Kojak was.”
Once Vander Vegt got to Kojak’s location, he saw him trying to stay on the higher ground while bobbing into the water. Vander Vegt then saw the suspect’s nose and mouth sticking out from the water, and Kojak attempting to make contact with the suspect.
“Kojak was able to smell the suspect going into the water, and then, since everyone’s breath has such a strong odor, he was able to smell that,” Vander Vegt said.
A well deserved award for their efforts
In August 2016 the team was called to assist in locating a subject well known to law enforcement, with a history of violence toward deputies, including murder. The track had a positive outcome and even landed the team with an award.
“The subject had felony warrants at the time in Isanti County, and while out patrolling the area we believed he was living I located him driving a vehicle away from his residence,” Vander Vegt said. “We ended up in a pursuit with the vehicle which eventually lead back to his residence when the subject, who was a known cop killer, fled out of the vehicle into a standing corn field and disappeared.”
“With his known history with law enforcement I immediately deployed K-9 Kojak to apprehend him due to officer safety. I remotely deployed Kojak from my squad car and as I was running toward the corn field Kojak passed me and disappeared into the corn. Ahead of me I could see the corn moving and I saw the suspect turn and disappear again into the corn, so I stopped to listen and couldn’t hear anything,” Vander Vegt added.
Standing in the dark corn field without view of the subject, Vander Vegt stopped to see if he could hear which direction the suspect or Kojak had gone.
“I heard a loud slapping sound and Kojak attempting to apprehend the suspect. I immediately ran to that location and found the suspect laying on his back and K-9 Kojak on top of him. The suspect, at that time, had Kojak in a choke hold and was trying to choke him. Kojak was trying to push through the choke hold to apprehend the suspect, and at that time I assisted K-9 Kojak in apprehending the suspect,” Vander Vegt said. “I was able to break the choke hold he had on Kojak, allowing him to acquire a strong leg bite, at which time Sergeant Wade Book arrived on scene along with Deputy Noah Heiller and we were able to apprehend him successfully.”
“The suspect was very violent and very combative, and appeared to be under the influence of controlled substances. We were safely able to bring him into custody because of K-9 Kojak’s skill and fearless bravery,” Vander Vegt added.
A box cutter was later found next to where the suspect was apprehended.
“From what I could determine, the suspect had taken the knife out and was waiting for me, but instead my black dog in the dark corn field caught him by surprise and ambushed him causing him to drop the knife,” Vander Vegt said.
For the team’s efforts and hard work on the case, they were awarded the Case of the Quarter by the United States Police Canine Association.
The team also received an award for Patrol Case of The Year, the Region XII Lisa Kern Memorial Award, also in 2016.
K-9 unit benefits more than the Sheriff’s Office
Being able to use Kojak within the Sheriff’s Office has been beneficial; being able to use him within the cities when backup is needed also proves beneficial to those departments as well.
“Whether it’s the Sheriff’s Office that has the K-9 or the police department that has the K-9, it’s an expensive tool but it’s a valuable tool that gets the work done of many officers quicker and safer,” Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk said.
The ability to utilize the K-9 in the county as well as in the city is beneficial to the team as well.
“For handlers, being able to assist other departments is beneficial because the more calls we can respond to, the better trained we will be,” Vander Vegt said.
“Not only are the K-9s a less lethal option, but they are a very important tool for locating substances as well as subjects. They are faster than the officers and more accurate in some situations,” Caulk added. “For use of force calls especially, it’s a less lethal option; for locating substances, it’s way faster than having someone hand pick through 3,000 lockers at the high school to the interior of a motor vehicle or a house.”
Funded by the community
The Isanti County K-9 program, which began in 2003 with Nike and handler Chris Caulk, the now sheriff, has been community funded since the beginning.
“There’s a lot of things that have been very positive throughout the years, through the K-9 program in the community, whether it’s Jonathan and Kojak or John and Raider or now with Maverick and Tyler,” Caulk said. “Our efforts have been noticed by the community and in turn they’ve supplied us with funding for these programs since 2003. I don’t think any one of us could send enough thank you cards to everyone that’s donated something. The program and the dogs, as well as upkeep has been fully donated by the public since 2003.”
Another chapter for the team
After being partners on the streets, once Kojak retired, the team began another chapter.
With Vander Vegt back on the streets paroling minus the K-9 unit, Kojak has retired to becoming a pet for the Vander Vegt family. While he still gets excited when Vander Vegt puts on the uniform to head out for his shift, Kojak still enjoys racing through the yard and playing a game of tug-of-war with his one-time handler, now family member.
“Kojak has always been a fearless loyal beast,” Vander Vegt said. “He is nine-years-old, most K-9s retire at eight-years-old, so I feel like we’ve had some borrowed time out of him by running him as long as we have. He’s becoming an old man and now he will retire with my family.”
“Through everything I’ve experienced as a K-9 handler I am thankful for my family’s support and willingness to take on my training and commitment,” Vander Vegt added.
