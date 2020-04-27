Utilizing visual equipment during county meetings was discussed during the April 15 Isanti County Board meeting.
Toward the end of the meeting, Isanti County Commissioner Susan Morris asked about the possibility of utilizing video meetings.
Network Operations Manager Travis Marttila said in order to utilize video meetings from the board room, the board would have to install video equipment in order for the room to be video capable.
Morris asked about the possibility of utilizing Zoom meetings.
Marttila said Zoom has been hacked, where people have injected themselves into meetings, and people’s account information has been taken.
Marttila said he would rather avoid using Zoom meetings and noted Webex is a secure call-in platform that’s capable of doing everything that Zoom can do. He said Webex does have a video platform if the person has the visual equipment needed, such as the camera and the microphone. He said Microsoft Teams is being utilized for more internal functions within the county.
“As soon as we can get video equipment available I would say we need to do it, just because those larger meetings, especially planning commission, and then we have the EDA meeting at the end of the month, especially if we do the combination of the EDA with the broadband coalition, those meetings, especially folks who are not used to meeting on a regular basis, can be very, very challenging if you can’t see who’s talking and what facial expressions are going on,” Morris said. “Really, if you think about it, probably 60 to 70% of communication is nonverbal. So the value of being able to see people while you’re conducting these meetings and participating in these meetings, I can’t stress enough the importance of it.”
Morris said she would like the county to look into getting some visual equipment installed in the board room.
County Administrator Julia Lines said the board could hold video meetings if the board members were in their offices at the government center or in their homes in front of their laptops or smart phones utilizing Microsoft Teams. Line said she didn’t feel the county was close to having video equipment installed in the board room.
Marttila said he was informed that at first the board members were going to be in their own spaces, and if that was the case, they could have set up the video meetings. He said he could get a quote on the costs associated with installing video equipment in the board room.
Chair Greg Anderson said in the future, only one board member would need to be in the board room, and the rest of the board could participate in the meeting from their homes, if they wanted to hold video meetings.
Marttila said the board could sit in their offices at the government center or from home and utilize video meetings using their laptop or smart phone. He said it doesn’t have to be a county issued device.
Lines questioned if the board would only utilize video meetings for the duration of the stay-at-home order, or would the video meetings continue into the future. She said there are government entities who visually record their meetings and then post them online.
Morris said it wouldn’t hurt to get a quote for costs associated with equipping the board room with visual technology.
Marttila said he will seek more information and bring it back to the county board.
Lines explained that right now the stay-at-home order goes through May 4; however, the governor may extend the order. She said even if the order isn’t extended, the county would still want to practice social distancing for its May 6 board meeting, and only allow a few people into the board room that day. She said most people, such as people with First State Tire, would still have to call in if they want to participate during any public hearings during that meeting.
Morris said she still likes attending the meetings in the board room and feels safe with everyone practicing social distancing.
Commissioner Terry Turnquist said he prefers to stay at home and attend the meetings via teleconference until the stay-at-home order has been lifted.
Commissioner Mike Warring said he’s planning on attending the May 6 meeting in person because of the public hearing for First State Tire. Otherwise, he said, he will pick and choose what meetings he’ll attend in person.
Warring verified with Zoning Administrator Trina Bergloff that she will make a site visit to First State Tire prior to the May 6 meeting to see if they are in compliance with their conditional use permit.
Designating Isanti County Fair a community festival
Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer Chad Struss explained the Isanti County Agricultural Society inquired about the possibility of having an on-sale temporary liquor license issued for all five days of the Isanti County Fair, which is held in July.
Struss explained the county’s liquor ordinance and state statute allows for the issuance of temporary on-sale liquor licenses, but it’s limited to a maximum period of four consecutive days.
Struss said the county contacted the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division, who told them the county could issue two separate licenses that run consecutively, a one-day license and a four-day license. Struss said the organization is limited to 12 days of temporary on-sale intoxicating liquor licenses for any one year.
Struss added, according to statute, a municipality may not issue more than one temporary liquor license to any one organization, for any one location, within a 30-day period unless the licenses are issued in connection with an event officially designated a community festival by a municipality.
Struss said if the County Board designates the fair as a community festival, the county could issue the two back-to-back temporary liquor licenses for the fair and also accommodate the agricultural society’s request for temporary liquor licenses for the July 4 celebration and the Cambridge-Isanti All School Reunion planned for mid-August.
“I am not aware of any negatives consequences resulting from this designation,” Struss said. “If the County Board designates the county fair as a community festival, the board resolution could emphasize the designation is only in effect for the purposes described in the statute.”
Following discussion, the board approved a resolution designating the Isanti County Fair as a community festival for liquor license purposes.
