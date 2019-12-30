Isanti County Parks Director Barry Wendorf approached the Isanti County Board of Commissioners with a request to approve an updated version of the Irving & John Anderson County Park master plan during the Isanti County Board meeting Dec. 18.
The Isanti County Parks Department has contracted with Hoisington Koegler Group Inc. to complete the updated master plan. Jody Rader, from Hoisington Koegler Group Inc., gave a presentation of the updated master plan to the board.
“We’re really trying to build off the previous master planning effort, which was completed in 2013, and this guided the development of the original property, which was 174 acres,” Rader said.
The updated master plan serves as a foundation for future grant writing, fundraising and project implementation, according to Rader.
“Primarily we’re looking to use this document to guide the development for the recent acquisition of 226 additional acres of park land,” Rader said.
The 226 additional acres are the Stamm Farm, Keen Farm and Fox Farm, which would include recreation, lake access to Horseshoe and Horseleg lakes, interpretive/educational features, native and ecological restoration, and a trail network.
The planning process
According to Rader, phase one involved gathering information, which included site visits, a review of previous and relevant plans, meeting with the parks department, inventory of existing conditions and performing GIS mapping.
Phase two consisted of an iterative process to develop concepts for each area, reviewed by the parks department and then shared with the community for feedback, development of phased approach with identified priority projects, and updated park map graphics, including the map at the park.
Phase three involved a revisit to the vision and guiding principles from the previous plan, updating all text, enhanced and updated content including:
-Ecological Stewardship Plan (using the Natural Resources Plan 2019).
-Programming plan.
-Operations and management.
-Cost estimates.
-Funding sources.
Community engagement
Rader said that letters were sent out to nearby residents in May and there was also an online survey. Few events allowed the community to share their thoughts on Anderson Park and people also emailed comments.
“We thought it was important to get their feedback before launching a broad community effort,” Rader said. “The best features we heard about Anderson Park was the wildlife viewing, bird watching, a natural play area, a shelter, boardwalks, and trails.”
Ideas the community had for Anderson Park included a dog park, access to Horseshoe and Horseleg lakes, a bike or pump track, cross-country ski trails, horse trails, camping or camper cabins, observation platforms and boardwalks in wetland areas, according to Rader.
Concerns the community expressed included:
-The park will become too developed and less focused on natural resources or nature-based activities.
-Concern for habitat and water quality for any future development.
-Concern that development will out-pace maintenance or operations.
-Wish for more handicap accessibility.
-Concern for conflicting trail uses (dogs, horses, cross-country skiing and hiking).
According to Rader, the following goals were developed during the 2013 master planning process and have been refined for this master plan update. These goals have served as guidance while creating the development master plan and will continue to guide Isanti County Parks as they implement the development master plan over the next 10 years. The goals are:
-Continue to protect and restore high-quality habitat and natural resources.
-Increase the publicity and the number of visitors who frequent Anderson Park.
-Increase the quality and variety of recreational opportunities at Anderson Park.
-Make Anderson Park enjoyable and accessible for people of all ages and capabilities.
-Expand educational opportunities throughout Anderson Park.
Wendorf said the current annual budget for operations and maintenance is $11,000 for mowing, replacements, utility costs, restroom services, parking lots, signs, and other maintenance. As future development occurs, the anticipated operations and maintenance budget will be approximately $19,000 a year.
“That does not include future staff if we were to staff the park,” Wendorf said.
Funding for Anderson Park comes from general funds, partnerships, donations, and grants which include the Conservation Partners Legacy Grants, Natural and Scenic Area Grants and Outdoor Recreation Grants offered from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“I’d like to thank Barry and the Friends of Anderson Park for all of the time they put into this project,” Commissioner Dave Oslund said.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the draft of Irving & John Anderson Park Master Plan.
“The teamwork between the parks director (Wendorf) and the Friends of Anderson Park is amazing. There is strong leadership in both camps,” Commissioner Susan Morris said. “Working together and the commitment of everyone in that area is so great to see.”
Isanti County Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering honored
Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk approached the board to recognize Lovering, who received the 2019 Minnesota Sheriff’s Supervisor of the Year Award.
Caulk said Lovering has been with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office since 1991 and he shared some highlights of her work she’s done throughout the years with the Sheriff’s Office.
“So one of the things Lisa was nominated for is her work on the TRIAD program and how that has evolved and it works well for our seniors,” Caulk said. “She helps me with projects that come up, and she started our Facebook page, and got the Sexual Assault Advocacy Center started in Braham.”
Caulk said Lovering is a great mentor to the staff at the Sheriff’s Office and works hard with Human Resources within Isanti County.
“I just want to say thanks to the sheriff because if he wouldn’t let me do those things, it wouldn’t happen,” Lovering said. “I wouldn’t be able to go down to the state and be on those boards. I wouldn’t be able to go to TRIAD meetings and do things. When I come up with some crazy idea, he tells me ‘Go ahead,’ and I can do it. But he is also my friend.”
Commissioner Mike Warring thanked Lovering and said it is nice she is being recognized for all of her hard work she does for Isanti County through the sheriff’s office.
Morris wanted to acknowledge the work Lovering has done for children in Isanti County.
“All the children who suffer at the hands of bad people who do bad things; you’ve created a safe space in our community,” Morris said. “Thank you for having those wild ideas and a thank you to the sheriff for supporting her.”
