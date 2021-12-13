While the proposed 2022 Isanti County tax rate will decrease, the proposed 2022 property tax levy will increase by 7.37% from 2021.
It was a packed house for the Isanti County Truth in Taxation meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2, with three residents speaking during the public hearing who all relayed the same message: Isanti County taxpayers cannot afford any more tax increases.
The Isanti County Board will adopt the final 2022 budget and property tax levy during its meeting on Dec. 15.
Isanti County Finance Director Kelsey Lakeberg explained taxes vary year to year for a variety of reasons, including federal and state mandates; voter-approved referendums; classification; federal and state aid; budget and levy; and market value. She explained a significant portion of the county’s budget goes toward providing services that are mandated by state or federal law, with many of those mandates not fully funded by the state or federal government.
Lakeberg explained the proposed 2022 tax rate is 60.3%, a decrease from the 2021 tax rate of 62.1%, meaning the county tax base increased more than the property tax levy. She said this also means the same property would pay less county property taxes in 2022 than 2021, having no other changes.
“Since 2014 there has been a downward trend and the proposed 2022 tax rate is the lowest over the 10 years being compared here,” Lakeberg said.
The proposed 2022 budgeted revenue is $53.5 million, with property taxes making up $26.1 million.
“Property taxes are the most significant revenue source for Isanti County,” Lakeberg said.
Other large revenue sources for the county includes state aid at $12.9 million and federal aid at $7.8 million.
The proposed 2022 budgeted expenditures is $53.5 million. The larger portions of expenditures include human services, $14.2 million; highways and streets, $12.3 million; general government, $10.9 million; and public safety, $10.7 million.
Lakeberg explained the proposed 2022 net property tax levy is $26.1 million, which is a $1.8 million increase from 2021, or a 7.37% increase. The property tax levy is comprised of general fund, $18.5 million; East Central Regional Library, $473,765; road and bridge fund, $2.8 million; human services fund, $5.7 million; and debt service, $1.2 million.
“Most of the levy goes towards the general fund and that supports general government and public safety, among a few other departments,” Lakeberg said.
As for 2020 tax levy per capita comparisons, Isanti County is at $558; Benton County is at $491; Chisago County is at $699; Mille Lacs County is at $658; Mower County at $564; and Pine County is at $679.
“The most significant drivers for the 2022 county budget basically come down to capital outlay and personnel costs,” Lakeberg said. “Other big factors are always personnel costs in Isanti County including salaries and benefits. Personnel costs make up almost half of the county’s total budget, and the 2022 proposed budget includes an addition of four full-time equivalents.”
Isanti County resident Leah Armstrong said Isanti County needs to reduce its spending.
“I am concerned about the property tax rates in Isanti County,” Armstrong said. “I know personally our rates for my home are very high, and when you add in that the Cambridge-Isanti School District has passed a levy and that will be adding to it. My request to the commissioners is I want as low as 0% increase as we can get. And it sounds like we’re proposing a pretty large chunk. ... We need to keep these at the lowest rate possible. ... I think it’s time for us to reduce our spending in any way we can.”
Isanti County resident and business owner Todd Moos asked the board to think about those on a fixed income.
“By raising the taxes you are booting the people out that so badly need to keep in their homes. So by raising the taxes – I understand that we have to increase – but when we start doing that, we hear so many times that these elderly ...,” Moos said. “They’re having to leave their homes because they can’t afford the taxes.”
Service examples
Lakeberg reminded the public of some of the services the county provides.
Regarding finance and property services, Lakeberg noted in 2020 the county maintained 22,951 parcels of property where it maintained property records, valuations, classifications and collected taxes on the property. This same division also processed 8,756 driver’s licenses in 2020.
In the recorder’s office, in 2020, the office recorded 10,426 documents, issued 1,464 birth certificates and processed 270 marriage license applications.
In the zoning department, 806 building permits, 202 sewer permits and 31 wetland permits were issued in 2020.
From 2021 to date, the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office performed 11,045 security checks of properties and businesses; performed 2,998 traffic stops; processed 1,057 permit-to-carry applications; performed 358 welfare checks and suicidal person calls; responded to 353 property damage crashes; responded to 147 personal injury crashes; responded to 54 domestic assault investigations; processed 36 DUIs; booked 127 people; and received approximately 14,000 911 calls annually.
In 2020, the Isanti County Probation Department performed 206 bail evaluations; completed 106 total adult and juvenile assessments; had 44 truancy referrals; opened 199 juvenile pretrial cases; opened 283 adult pretrial cases; had 243 domestic assault offenses serviced by probation; had 926 total open adult cases as of Dec. 31, 2020; and had 107 total open juvenile cases as of Dec. 31, 2020.
Service examples from health and human services includes 1,815 child support cases; 1,273 child protection intake cases; 250 mental health clients served; 1,084 Women, Infants and Children participants; and 726 MnChoices Assessments. Lakeberg also noted the county maintains 359 miles of roads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.