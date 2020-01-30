The assistant director of the East Central Regional Library, Rachel Garret Howell, approached the Isanti City Council with a request to extend the partnership agreement with Isanti Friends of the Library and the East Central Regional Library during the council meeting Jan. 21.
“On behalf of ECRL (East Central Regional Library), I wanted to take a moment to thank you for all of your support for the past 10 years of library service here in Isanti through our outreach stop,” Howell said. “Our outreach site here provides a link to library services for the residents of Isanti. Especially for those who cannot get to any of our other locations.”
Howell said counties and the state of Minnesota help fund the operations, and cities like Isanti provide a wonderful space.
“The citizens are great volunteers and our fiends also provide additional financial support,” Howell said. “The partnership agreement is signed every year and specifies an annual evaluation to determine the continued value of service to the community.”
The evaluation for 2019 is slightly lower than previous years but is still very consistent for the use of the library in Isanti, according to Howell.
“Through December of 2019, we were open 49 1/2 days here in Isanti for a total of 198 hours of service. That was 2 1/2 more days than we were open here in 2018,” Howell said. “We have an average of 28 visits per day, and in some of our locations it goes up and down depending on the time of year. But Isanti folks come out every week regardless of the time of year.”
Howell gave 2019 statistics of the Isanti library to the Isanti City Council — such as over 2,500 materials were checked out, averaging approximately 211 items per month — and said the Isanti library location hosts a lot of children visits throughout the year as well.
“Preschools and day care centers visit every week whenever the weather allows them to walk over,” Howell said. “We provide some programming and every year we have an annual program that opens the summer learning program for students.”
According to Howell, librarian for the Isanti Friends of the Library Tim Olson provides services in Isanti on Wednesdays at Isanti City Hall from noon to 4 p.m. Also, this outreach stop is about inter-governmental partnerships with the East Central Library.
The Isanti City Council voted unanimously in favor of extending the partnership agreement with East Central Regional Library, and Isanti City Mayor Jeff Johnson commended East Central Regional Library for its commitment to the city of Isanti.
“When I became mayor for the city of Isanti, I did go to Tim and I was looking for books on the history of Isanti. Tim didn’t have them. But Tim found them. Before I knew it, he had a half a dozen books in my lap,” Johnson said. “I did read every single one of them and caught up with the history of Isanti. When I became mayor, I did get a library card and I hope my daughter gets a library card. I do see all the kids come in every Wednesday and I know they are very loud, but they enjoy their library. So we appreciate you as well and all of the hard work you and Tim do.”
