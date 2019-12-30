The Isanti City Council voted unanimously to accept the annual donation of winter coats from the Knights of Columbus for the Isanti Police Department for distribution to children in need within the Isanti School District during the council meeting Dec. 17.
“We’ve been doing this for roughly six years, taking care of children and orphans,” said Rick Dassinger, from the Knights of Columbus. “This has been one of the founding principles for the Knights of Columbus way for many years.”
At first people said the city of Isanti and the county did not need this kind of support, according to Dassinger. But years ago the Knights of Columbus got in touch with Isanti Police Officer Adam Gau and he said there was a need for coats — and they have been giving coats every year since.
“We try to get two to four coat boxes for kids here,” Dassinger said. “There was one year where the supreme council copied our order and we had four boxes one year.”
The coats for kids are brand new, and according to Dassinger, the supreme council makes a deal and goes out to the garment manufacturers to get the best deal for the coats.
“We purchase them through the supreme council at discounted rates and then we distribute them,” Dassinger said. “One of things other councils have done is partnership with the police departments because they see the kids and people who need them more than we do. It gives everyone a positive attitude.”
The goal set for the donation is four boxes with 26 coats in each box. Dassinger said they usually give two boxes of coats to St. Francis and the other two boxes to Isanti.
“This year, St. Francis refused because they had an overabundance of coats,” Dassinger said. “So we found a place in Cambridge and donated two boxes of coats to them.”
Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson said he is grateful to the Knights of Columbus and the Isanti Police Department for keeping this program throughout the years.
“From what I know, it’s a great program,” Johnson said. “I myself am 100 percent behind you. I thank you for everything that you do.”
