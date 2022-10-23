Invasive Buckthorn.jpg

Late fall is often an ideal time to remove invasive buckthorn species, which have spread widely across Minnesota. Buckthorn outcompetes native plants, suppresses the growth of canopy tree seedlings, and reduces habitat quality for wildlife.

Researchers at the Minnesota Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center (MITPPC) have spent years pursuing effective, efficient and accessible management tactics for buckthorn. The Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund has invested in MITPPC as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources to ensure researchers are studying some of the worst invasive species, like buckthorn, and developing solutions to protect Minnesota’s lands and wildlife.

Load comments