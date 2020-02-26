“The mindset that with have in city hall; the city employees and city council is to try and keep this place a great place to call your hometown,” opened Mayor Jim Godfrey during the State of the City of Cambridge on Feb. 19.
“That mindset is really the idea that we’re answering the question, that using the nuts and bolts of the local government to figure out, how do we build and maintain a thriving city? How do we make this place someplace that somebody’s going to choose to move back to? Maybe they graduated high school went to college and come back with their new family. Or maybe, like my wife and I, we’ve never been up here before, but we came up from the cities. So, in 30 years’ time, one of those new families is going to be up here, doing this presentation, is my hope,” Godfrey added.
Building a thriving city takes multiple facets and people invested in doing so, according to Godfrey.
Broken down to five different subheadings, Godfrey’s address explained the city’s plan and its success: keep the public safe, keep the public moving, encourage recreation and quality of life activities, encourage creation of jobs and tax base, and make sure the city is fiscally responsible and people are aware of what the city is doing.
“How do we keep the public safe? Right now, in 2020, we have 15 full-time police officers, and they work along with part-timers and their support staff to keep the city safe,” Godfrey said.
He also noted the city has at least two officers on the schedule around the clock, along with a sergeant as well.
“We also have 30 on-call firefighters and one full-time firefighter — Will Pennings, he’s also our emergency management director — and they work together and train together to make sure that our city is safe and also educated in fire prevention issues,” Godfrey added.
In addition to police and fire, Godfrey explained the importance of building inspection staff when it comes to keeping the public safe.
“You might not think of that initially as a safety issue, but our building inspection staff has three people, and it’s important that they look at new construction and reconstruction of older buildings and make sure they’re up to the state codes so that fire suppression systems, alarms systems, outlets are safe and so on, so that what could be a catastrophic event is instead something that is much more manageable and keeps the public much safer,” Godfrey said.
Another important factor the city focuses on is to keep the public moving, and in doing so, streets, trails and sidewalks throughout the city are addressed.
“Most people don’t realize, but we have 57 miles of streets maintained by the city; that doesn’t include the state highways that are done by MnDOT. We have 20 miles of trails that are maintained by the city, which seven of them are plowed in the winter. We have 40 miles of sidewalk that’s maintained by the city; about 29 miles that’s plowed by the city,” Godfrey said, also noting the sidewalks plowed by the city are located around the schools, the hospital and downtown for safety.
Streets, the main way the city keeps the public moving, are a focus for the city’s long-range plan in regards to street replacement.
The average street life, according to Public Works Director, Todd Schwab, is approximately 25 to 30 years.
“What we’ve done is planned ahead. We know that eventually this street is going to wear out, and rather than try to pay for it all at once, we’ve set aside money to pay for bonding, and we rotate the streets on an every-other-year basis so that there’s a different section of the city being worked on every other year,” Godfrey said.
Aside from safety and city maintenance, encouraging community involvement and providing community gathering spaces and hosting events is also of importance to the city.
“People also would choose to live here because of how we address quality of life issues and provide activities,” Godfrey said.
With a number of parks throughout the city, all offering a different feel, and different options and activities, community members are able to enjoy a park location near them.
“In those parks we also have a summer concert series that we sponsor and park activities for children; at the fairgrounds we also sponsor the Fourth of July fireworks, and in the winter, the Saturday right before Thanksgiving, we have our snowflake parade. I think it’s important to give people the chance to rub elbows with their neighbors because the most important asset to Cambridge is the people of Cambridge,” Godfrey said. “And, you have to provide opportunities for them to mix and mingle with each other to get to know their neighbors, especially now in a society that’s driven by social media, and many people don’t actually get out of their doors that often. Well, here’s an excuse for them to get out and mingle and become more attached to the people in the community that they live in.”
Other quality of life enhancements for the city include participating in the downtown Customer Appreciation event and conducting mosquito control operation in the summer months.
Focus on job growth
To keep taxes down and promote growth, focusing on and encouraging creation of jobs and tax base is at the forefront for the city as well.
“That’s going to help our city thrive,” Godfrey said.
In order to pursue new businesses for the city, an economic development director is employed full-time, as well as two full-time staff in the community development department who work with developers to bring new housing in.
“We are growing steadily and slowly throughout Cambridge with different small housing projects,” said Godfrey in response to the 56 new house permits in 2019.
As the growth continues into 2020 for the city, additional businesses already added include Ed Grandy Farmers’ Insurance, Just Love Coffee Cafe, Ambry Hill Technologies and Intentional Wellness Solutions, LLC.
Godfrey also mentioned the city has received an inquiry on filling the old Ben Franklin building on Main Street, and the goal for the city is to continue work on filling all of its downtown buildings.
“Last year I said my goal was to get something in every building on Main Street, or take care of all the empty buildings on Main Street,” Godfrey said.
With the elimination of the ACE Tack building, and the inquiry on the Ben Franklin building, Godfrey explained the city was continuing to make efforts to ensure the downtown stays vital.
In order to continue the efforts of the city, Godfrey explained the importance of the city’s levy, which with constant efforts by council and city staff he hopes will remain low.
“In order to stay fiscally responsible we have a number of things that we do; we have the annual audit of all city funds, which we then publish the findings,” Godfrey said.
The city also makes efforts to comply with bond requirements and has a practice of only allocating 5% of the tax levy to pay bonds related to street projects done in prior years. The city also maintains a bond rating of AA, which allows borrowing and bonding at a lower rate, according to Godfrey.
Open communication, future improvements
In order for the city to continue lines of communication and transparency with community members, the website and social media platforms are updated regularly and Godfrey is looking forward to establishing walks down Main Street in the spring where residents are encouraged to take a walk with him and address concerns they may have.
The city’s 2020 budget of $7,339,580, was also explained by Godfrey.
The 2020 general fund revenues and transfers in include $5,141,841 in property taxes, $224,000 in license and permits, $1,266,560 in intergovernmental; $400,000 in Northbound Liquor transfers and $307,179 classified as other.
The 2020 general fund expenditures and transfers out include $2,639,123 for police and fire, $1,380,829 for street maintenance, $511,484 for parks and recreation, $1,601,190 general government and $1,206,954 in transfers to support capital and economic development.
Additional details on the budget and expenditures can be found on the city’s website.
Each year emphasis is also placed on improving infrastructure, with a current focus on the new water tower on the west side of the city. When completed the water tower will store 750,000 gallons. The expected completion date is Nov. 30, 2020, and the cost is expected to be $2.5 million.
Infrastructure improvements for 2020 also include the street project, which will include improving existing streets that are over 27 years old and some sanitary sewer and water mains over 40 years old. The engineer’s estimate for the project is $5,011,000.
The city is also looking forward to the completion of the new library to open June 2020 at the corner of Dellwood and First Avenue West.
Additional improvements to watch for in 2020 include park improvements; Parkwood Park will include shuffleboard, horseshoe pits, outdoor accessible exercise stations a walking trail and a wheelchair swing. A $22,750 grant from Bernick’s will pay for the majority of the improvements.
Central Green Park will also see an increase of four new pickleball courts and a half basketball court, with the assistance $20,000 raised by the Pickleball Association to match city funding for the project.
The Cambridge-Isanti Bike Walk Trail will also benefit from improvements, including resurfacing of the trail as well as board maintenance on the bridge.
“Also, we’re continuing our efforts in the park to get people together to rub elbows, and we have stuff for all ages,” Godfrey said.
Positivity in the Park, geared toward children, will include a variety of activities at City Park throughout the summer. The annual Concert Series will continue in 2020 on Thursday nights with music from a variety of performers. Painting in the park, at a cost of $20 per person, will again be hosted at the City Park, and the city will again host the movie series on Friday nights.
More information on any of the summer events can be found on the city of Cambridge website, www.ci.cambridge.mn.us/home, or on the city’s Facebook page, “Cambridge City Hall, Minnesota.”
“All of those things were a way for us to try and keep this community thriving, so how do we build and maintain a thriving community, by working together, by keeping in mind that our citizens are our most important asset and that the city is just one small part of making sure that we keep vital,” Godfrey concluded while also commending business owners and community members for doing their part as well.
