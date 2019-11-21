There were a substantial number of residents in attendance for the public hearing to run sewer and water out to and under Interstate 35 during a special meeting of the Harris City Council on Nov. 12.
The first phase of this project will extend the utilities from Garden Avenue to Stark Lane Road. The reason for the number of people in attendance is that a portion of the cost of the project will be assessed to the property owners along the project. The city of Harris has never assessed property owners for a project.
The council didn’t make any decision following the public hearing, but decided to move the item to the council’s Nov. 18 meeting. (News from the Nov. 18 Harris City Council meeting will be published in the Nov. 28 edition of the County News Review.)
City Engineer Chuck Schwartz opened the public hearing by explaining the project and why it has come this far. On Oct. 9, 2017, the city authorized the original feasibility study to determine what would have to happen to get utilities to the west of the interstate. The study was completed by March 2018 and then put on hold. As the city had no assessment policy, before the project could move forward, the city had to create and implement an assessment policy.
Dollar General representatives had approached the city about the utilities along County State Aid Highway 10. The business representatives also said that should they decide to build a store in Harris, the construction would start in July 2020. The council made the decision to set a timeline to move on the project to meet the Dollar General schedule, which meant the public hearing had to be held in November.
The project has two phases. Phase 1 was on the table during the special council meeting that would consist of running utilities from Garden Avenue to Stark Lane Road. Phase 2 could continue on to the west side of the interstate. The total cost of both phases would be $1.63 million; phase 1 would cost $745,000, phase 2 an additional $887,000. It was noted by Schwartz these are estimates and do not include land acquisition for a required lift station. Also the property owners would be responsible for getting the utilities from the street to their dwellings.
The assessments are based on equivalent development units. Residential properties count as 1 unit and businesses as 1.5 units. There are 9.5 units in the project. To obtain bonding for the project, at least 20% of the cost must be assessed, approximately $150,000 or $16,000 per unit. The assessment policy as passed by the council would have a higher amount. It would consist of $30,500 for the cost of the water utility and $22,620 for the cost of the sewer utility, amounting to $53,120 per unit. But it was stressed only the added value generated for each property by the project can be assessed to each property.
The council’s next step to move the project forward would be to request constructions plans. This would take place in December. Also in December, the council would have to solicit bids. An assessment hearing would be held in February 2020 where the actual costs and the actual amount allowed to be assessed on each unit would be determined. Construction would then begin in April and be completed in July 2020.
Public comment
As a residential property owner, Scott Wallace does not see any value to him. Wallace feels this is a community project and should be done over the long term.
Next to speak was Dawn Lacina, the owner of the property that Dollar General is interested in. Lacina indicated in conversations with Dollar General, the additional cost of the assessment would be in excess of what was intended to be spent for that part of the construction. If the project goes forward, the sale will fall through.
Joe Hughes, the Realtor for the Lacinas, spoke next. Hughes said, according to Dollar General, there are 125 stores and a large portion have private septic systems and wells. The city sewer and water is not a requirement for construction and may actually stop the project. Hughes said Dollar General already has plans for a private septic and well on the site.
Stuart Salokar asked about the existing systems on the property. Salokar said he recently spent $20,000 on a new septic. He said had he knew this project was going forward, other arrangements could have been made.
Council discussion
The council discussed the project following the public hearing. Councilman John Rossini asked, “Where are the people who want (utilities) to go to the freeway?” Rossini said the general opinion of the majority of the people in attendance was to not go forward with the project.
Rossini also asked what the next steps would be. Schwartz said the first step would be to hire a professional to determine what the anticipated benefit to the property owners would be. This would determine what the assessment per unit would be.
