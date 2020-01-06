The Cambridge-Isanti High School received two donations from community organizations to help support the school’s effort in honoring graduates who’ve been killed while serving the country.
On Dec. 19 representatives from the Howard McCarty American Legion Post 290 of Cambridge and the Isanti VFW Post 2735, gathered at the high school to present memorial organizers with checks, in the amount of $500 each, to help fund future memorials.
“I believe it is critical to honor those that have given their all to serve our country. These memorials will go to not only honor those that have served and lost their lives, but also to provide a great deal of education to our students about the importance of honoring those who have served,” said Cambridge-Isanti High School Principal Steve Gibbs.
At this time, the wall has three memorials honoring graduating soldiers who were killed while defending their country:
— Pvt. David Oker of the United States Army, from Isanti, who graduated in 1963 and was killed in Vietnam on Jan. 20, 1969.
— Sgt. Duane Peterson of the United States Army, from Isanti, who graduated in 1964 and was killed in Vietnam on May 5, 1970.
— Cpl. Andrew Kemple, of the United States Army, from Cambridge, who graduated in 2001 and was killed in Iraq on Feb. 12, 2006.
The school is currently working on the fourth memorial, which will honor Brent Marthaler, a 1994 Cambridge-Isanti graduate who was killed as a result of the June 25, 1996, bombing of the Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia.
Shane Weibel, a social studies teacher at CIHS, had the first two memorials made for the Vietnam veterans after he saw the memorials Braham High School had for their graduates who lost their lives in Vietnam. During a trip to Washington, D.C., Weibel and his son made rubbings of the Cambridge graduates’ names off the Vietnam Memorial Wall and included them in the displays.
The memorials displays were created to remember those who lost their lives too soon and who had local ties to the school, according to coordinators.
“The memorials are meant to help us remember the sacrifices that people from this community, and specifically this school, have made during times of conflict. We hope students realize that these veterans were once students who walked the same hallways and sat in the same classrooms as they are now and that because of their service in the military, their stories were cut short after only 23 or 24 years,” said teacher and memorial coordinator Jeremy Miller.
“We also want the families of these veterans to know that we remember the sacrifices they made, and although their stories were cut short, we will continue to tell them and honor their memories,” Miller added.
The memorials are 30-inch-by-36-inch framed displays that have pictures of the service member, their ribbons and medals, and their unit patches.
The memorials have all been funded by community organizations.
“Donations from Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and the Vietnam Veterans of America allowed us to create the first two memorials. The high school was able to fund the creation of Andrew Kemple’s memorial. The donations made by the Cambridge American Legion and the Isanti VFW will allow us to create the memorial for Brent Marthaler, which we intend to unveil at the annual CIHS Vet’s Breakfast next year,” Miller said.
Any individuals or organizations who wish to make a donation to the memorial can contact Jeremy Miller at jmiller@c-ischools.org or 763-689-6443, or Shane Weibel at sweibel@c-ischools.org or 763-689-6422.
“We will continue searching for Cambridge-Isanti graduates that have been killed during their service in the armed forces. So far, we have been unable to find any from the Korean War or World War II,” Miller said. “If anyone has information on other Cambridge-Isanti graduates killed during their service, please contact us. We are also planning on creating plaques for each major conflict with the names of our graduates who served.”
