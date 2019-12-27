With their list in hand, the girls from Girl Scout Troop 17678, also known to their friends as The Bradford Juniors, took to the aisles of Cambridge Target in hopes of spreading holiday cheer for local families through their donations.
The troop, led by Jen Hathaway, is in its second year, and while each year they’ve done different service projects, this one was special.
“The girls set out to their local, small-town businesses in Bradford, explaining they would like to help Santa and go shopping for a few extra gifts to help the Isanti Lions Club on this countywide project for those in need of food, gifts and clothing. After receiving almost $1,500, the Bradford Girl Scouts set out to purchase items for the Christmas Project,” Hathaway explained.
Last year the troop had helped the Isanti Lions wrap gifts as part of the Christmas Project, so this year they thought it would be a good idea to donate to those families as well.
“For my girls wanting to do this, and the effort that was put into it by our troop, warms my heart! For them being able to realize that when you go to the store and you don’t get something for yourself and you shop for others is a big lesson I’m hoping they learned,” Hathaway said.
The girls received a list from Christmas Project coordinator Joe Mau and were able to fulfill that list plus more.
“Joe gave me a list: PJ Mask, Legos, Shopkins, Hatchimals, Frozen anything, LOL dolls, unicorn stuff, dinosaurs, arts and crafts, socks, slime, Little Pet Shop, JoJo Siwa, Barbies, Barbie clothes, and a ton of clothes for the kids — as this what was requested from the families in the county,” Hathaway said. “Joe and Wanda mentioned, since they gave us a list and we got all those items, it made the wrapping go faster this year, as they didn’t have to stop to go shopping.”
Local businesses — including Bradford Garage, Crapser Farms, D&D Anderson Heating, & Plumbing, Dean’s Heating & Air Conditioning, East Bradford Sales, Hass Septic, Leeb Underground, Lind-Nelson Construction, Northern Maintenance Free Exteriors, Sands Auto Sales and Thompson Tool & Die and T&C Self Serve — all helped to make the donation possible, according to Hathaway.
The troop, which is currently made up of a group of girls from Isanti Intermediate School, is looking to add more members who can join in on all of the fun.
“This year so far, the girls have earned the following badges: Girl Scout Way, It’s Your World - Change It!, Agent of Change Journey Award/Badge — we went and volunteered at Feed My Starving Children — Horseback Riding, which included going to a local stable and learning about the horses and riding them, Camper Badge, Eco Camper, Product Designer, Detective,” Hathaway said. “They also helped serve the veterans a free turkey dinner provided by the Bradford Roadhouse. Last year, they went with their dads and bonus dad to the world’s toughest rodeo. I like to try to incorporate family things into our Girl Scouts, as family means the world to me.”
For more information on Girl Scouts or to join The Bradford Juniors, visit girlscouts.org and enter your zip code to be directed to the troop nearest you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.