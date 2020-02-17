Since 2010 the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office has been making efforts to save the department, as well as the community, money by auctioning off items to those interested in purchasing.
While the method of auctioning may have changed since inception, the idea behind it, to easily get rid of items others may be interested in purchasing, hasn’t changed.
“In 2010 we used to do live auctions where we’d gather all of the items and bring them out to the county highway building. We’d hire an auction company who’d come out and do the auction, but there was a few downsides to that,” Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk said. “The downside, stuff was sitting around for seven or eight years just collecting from all the departments.
“I even had vehicles that sat so long they had trees growing through them because we waited that long to have the auction. We had old desks that had piled up, vehicles that were just sitting there taking up space for years,” Caulk added.
After doing live auctions for a few years, a company, Public Surplus, reached out to the sheriff at the time and introduced their business to the department as well as the Isanti County Board.
“At that time I was reluctant. I thought, ‘Really, people are going to want to buy trinkets online?’ That was at the time of Ebay and the internet was really taking off selling stuff, so I thought, we’ll try it,” Caulk said.
The department began with some old light bars off squads that were no longer being used, which used to just get thrown away.
“You’d get just a dollar or two for those light bars at auction, so they were something we would just throw away, but then we listed them and they sold. I couldn’t believe it,” Caulk said.
For Caulk, being able to fund his department’s budget in a way that takes the burden off taxpayers is a bonus, in addition to being able to easily rid the department, as well as other county departments, of items that are no longer of use.
“There’s no overhead for our department, except time, because what Public Surplus does is take a 10% buyers fee,” Caulk said.
With regulations on how a government entity is allowed to sell public surplus items, Caulk explained the ease of the website in doing so.
“As government there’s a law in place that makes it so we can’t just call a specialty party and say, ‘Hey, I’d like to sell this to you,’ or ‘Hey, would you like to buy this?’ All government property, or taxpayer purchased property, must be sold in a public fashion, so that’s where the live auction worked great,” Caulk said.
With the live auction, however, in addition to the time it took to conduct and the length of time those items sat, there was also work that went into the selling process with taking bids.
“The downside was, on some of the stuff that we’d used to do before the auctions was that we’d take sealed bids. So, on an old squad car for example, we’d take bids from everyone interested, we’d have it posted in the newspaper that these items were up for bid, then we’d get the bids go through them and have to contact the highest bidders,” Caulk said.
Being able to transition to the Public Surplus website has not only provided ease to the department, but has also expanded their buyer reach.
“We’ve had people from overseas buy items — someone from British Columbia made a purchase, and we don’t ship items. In that particular case, they sent UPS to the office to pick up the items and ship it to them,” Caulk said.
While sometimes the items sold have gone to community members to use themselves, sometimes the surplus items take on a whole new purpose and change the lives of those who receive them.
“We also had a person originally from Africa; the community he was from was a very poor community, and a lot of the families lived in huts and the kids slept on the dirt. So this guy, when he saw 30 or 40 jail mattresses come for sale for a dollar, was excited to buy them and ship them to his home village. He told me those people would all be so excited to have them to sleep on rather than the dirt,” Caulk said.
“It would’ve cost me way more than a dollar to take them to the dump, so if I can sell them for a buck and someone else can take them and reuse them, what’s better than that. It’s not always about the income, but saving us the cost of having to dispose of those items,” Caulk added.
For other items, which may sell in the thousands, the value comes from the profit rather than the savings.
“All of the money that comes in from the auction is reutilized by the Sheriff’s Office. We sell items from both surplus and forfeiture; if it’s a forfeiture item, it goes back into the forfeiture account, which goes right back to purchasing items for drug and traffic enforcement or educational things for the community,” Caulk said. “This allows us, instead of having to budget for items, to be able to use funds out of the account to purchase those items.
“The amount of money we are able to get through the surplus auction, compared to the live auctions, is a huge difference. We used to get $300 or $400 for our old squad cars because they had to sit for so long; now we are getting thousands of dollars for them. We are getting really good dollar amounts now because we are engaging such a large area of people who can bid on items, and we can list them immediately and get them sold,” Caulk added.
As of Jan, 21, 2020, $233,582 has been generated from sales through Public Surplus.
To set up an account to bid, or to see the list of current items for sale, visit www.co.isanti.mn.us/346/Sheriff and click the Auction Items link at the bottom of the page.
