The Braham Area High School Prom Committee is using “flocking” as a form of fundraising to gain community funding and support for Prom 2020, a night in an “Ethereal Garden.”
“Flocking,” happens when a flock of flamingos appears in a yard, placed there by the committee when no one is looking. The homeowner then receives a notice explaining what the flock is all about and asking whether they want to bury their head in the sand, or continue to support the fundraising efforts and pass the flock on to someone else.
For prom coordinator Desiree Cuda, the idea is fresh and new, and at little cost to the prom budget, could land a substantial amount of funds.
“This is my first try at this particular fundraiser. The idea is it’s nothing to sell but something to have fun with that can raise funds,” Cuda said. “We have a goal to reach $3,500 earned from placing flamingos. We are currently at $700.”
The funds earned, according to Cuda, will go to support the DJ, up-lighting, decoration and other entertainment for prom-goers.
How to ‘flock’ your neighbor, your friend,
your co-worker, even a stranger
The process is easy; to “flock” someone and support local students, just send a message.
“If you want to request a flock to be placed somewhere, you first text 320-209-0065 with your name and the name and address where you want the flock placed. Then you pay through Venmo @Desiree-Cuda or make an arrangement for payment pick up; then the person at the location where the flock is placed repeats this process. Each flock is accompanied with directions,” Cuda said.
The flock can be moved anywhere within the Braham community, which can include places like Grasston or Stanchfield, even out by West Rush Lake, according to Cuda.
“The cost is 12 flamingos for $20 to one location or 24 flamingos for $30 to one location. If you receive a flock of 24 and want to split it, it’s $20 per location. We currently have four flocks of 12 and one flock of 24 floating around Braham, and the prom kids move between one and five flocks a day,” Cuda said.
For the Benzen family, the flock came as a surprise, but the decision to continue to support local students came easy. Of course they weren’t about to bury their heads in the sand; they were forwarding the flock off to a friend.
“I stayed home from the basketball game that morning and at one point the dogs were losing their minds,” Marianne Benzen said as she remembered the moment she found out her family had been “flocked.”
“They always bark, so I thought it was our neighbors when I heard a car and doors slamming. Nope. I got up to let the dogs out and saw the pink sheet on our door and instantly knew that the noise outside was us getting flocked. I knew that the ‘flock’ was going around, ... because of all the social media posts of ‘we’ve been flocked’ with the hashtag ‘brahamprom,’” Marianne added.
Once she figured out what had happened, Marianne was excited to share the news with her husband, Braham Assistant Fire Chief Ross Benzen, who had taken their two children, Natalie and Eli, to the basketball game.
“Marianne was at home and I was at the basketball game with the kids. She called me and said, ‘We got flocked.’” The kids couldn’t wait to get home to see the ‘flock’ in our yard. They loved it,” Ross said.
According to Marianne, Natalie saw the flock and thought it was sweet, while Eli asked if they were real, because what kid wouldn’t want a real flock of flamingos in their yard.
“I think it’s a great fundraising event for our community. Such a fun way to raise money for Braham’s high school prom. We made sure and paid to have them sent on their way to the next flock family,” Ross added.
The support from families like the Benzens for the school’s fundraiser has been exciting for both the students as well as Cuda.
“This community is and has been amazing and we have already experienced a great deal of support for the project and lots of shares on social media. I’ve seen several social media posts loving the addition of the flamingos and their burst of color and some wishing for summer weather,” Cuda said. “Some people pay more than the allotted amount to move the flock around just as an extra donation and most people that have been flocked have been really good about having fun and flocking it forward. It is starting to get moved around with people other than the school community, so that has also been fun to see — a flock of 24 even made an appearance at a Super Bowl party.”
Follow the flocking fundraiser on Facebook at Get Flocked Braham Prom 2020 or inquire about flocking by texting 320-209-0065.
