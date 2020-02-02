As a school resource officer in the city of Isanti, Adam Gau has made it a priority to educate youth on the dangers they may face both inside the school walls as well as in the community, in their homes and in their futures.
One of those opportunities, over the last 10 years, has been the Fatal Vision driving course offered to eighth grade students at Isanti Middle School/Minnesota Center, and this year the 1,500th student has gone through the course.
“We have had over 1,500 students take this class. That is 1,500 young adults who have entered the high school phase of their life with a knowledge and a memory that absolutely saves lives. We cannot enforce our way out of this problem; we have to educate our way out of it. That is exactly what we are doing here at IMS/MNC,” Gau said.
Having experienced some of the same normal struggles as the students he now educates, Gau uses his memories of middle school as he works to educate students.
“As an eighth grade student here at the Isanti Middle School back in the ‘90s, I had my first experience with older kids on the bus having alcohol and attending some parties where drinks where available,” Gau said. “I remembered that experience when I returned here as the school resource officer and felt strongly that this is the perfect time to begin educating students on the realities of their choices when it comes to alcohol. This class gives them a hands-on learning opportunity that really opens their eyes to what impairment is and how it can put themselves and others in danger.”
Health education teacher Ryan Kolbeck has been working with Gau since the start of the program and has seen the impact it’s had on students.
“The students are approaching the age when they will soon be driving. As eighth graders, this is a time in their lives when they will begin to make many choices regarding their health and well-being. The biggest benefit is to provide them with the experience and education for them to make wise decisions.,” Kolbeck said. “Fatal Vision provides a hands-on learning experience that reflects the realities of the dangers of drinking and driving.”
The course puts students behind the wheel of pedal cars and they are provided with glasses that mimic the vision of an intoxicated individual, while they attempt to navigate through a driving course filled with twists and turns.
The pedal cars, acquired the first year of the Fatal Vision course, were provided by the school’s student council.
“Our student council purchased the pedal cars we use for this class as there was nothing at the time that had something like that in the budget. Student council generates funding with activity nights that they then put back into the school. I approached the student council and explained my idea to them, they jumped all over it. We spent $300 on this class that year and have not had to spend a dime on it since,” Gau said.
In addition to the driving portion, there’s also a strong focus on education.
“It is a two-day class. Day one is the driving experience. Day two we do field sobriety tests and then class discussions on their experiences along with some videos and photos from alcohol crashes,” Gau said. “This class teaches students the reality of what this is like. How alcohol impacts their ability to drive. This class makes them think and gives them a chance to make educated decisions for the rest of their lives. We discuss real-life moments and create real-world solutions.”
In addition to providing the hands-on opportunity for students, the education portion of the course also focuses on the dangers of alcohol, and making the right decision.
“Statistically 1 out of 8 drivers out on the roads on any given Thursday, Friday or Saturday in Minnesota is impaired, and 1 out of every 3 people in this country will be involved in an alcohol-related crash in their lifetime,” Gau said. “This course not only educates students, but it also empowers them to understand they don’t have to get into a vehicle with someone who’s impaired. This knowledge saves lives.”
“One out of 8 eighth grade students have already begun to experiment with alcohol. We need to educate our way out of that,” Gau added.
