Something new and exciting is brewing at Rush City High School, and two teachers are pushing to bring their idea to life.
During the Rush City School Board meeting Jan. 20, Janet Wagener, the high school principal, introduced teachers Adam Engel and Elizabeth Carpenter to present their honors class program.
Engel, a social studies teacher, and Carpenter, an English teacher, have been planning to launch an honors class for eighth graders.
“We came up with this idea realistically last year during COVID. We really want to have a class to push our kids to go above and beyond every single week,” Engel said.
Currently, Rush City Schools only offers higher-level college classes for juniors and seniors.
“We’ve been wanting this for awhile and we hope that it will be a good pilot program that will allow us to take a group of students that are missed in this building right now. We don’t have a system in place for seventh to 10th graders who are upper level students who need some place to give them a challenge,” Carpenter said.
Wagener was supportive of the idea.
“I think if we can start in eighth grade by two classes and slowly grow the program, it will bring Rush City School District to a whole new page,” Wagener said.
Engel has noticed during this time that some students are learning at different levels, and he wants to give them the opportunity to take their knowledge to the next level.
“The basic idea is we want our students who are bored in our class because they are far beyond what level we’re teaching at; we want to give them the opportunity,” Engel said.
Engel also wants students to be prepared for college classes.
“Our goal is to also catch the students who could be taking those college classes in 11th and 12th grade and giving them the skills that they need to make sure that they are able to be successful,” Engel said.
The honors class would be a combination of Engel’s geography class and Carpenter’s English class.
“We can cross teach the curriculum with that. We can bring in novels from people from Asia. Bring in different types of environmental things. We can read so they are getting nonfiction reading, critical thinking skills, project-based assignments that are all based on research, getting students to kind of branch out and see that they are global learners,” Carpenter said.
Another piece to the honors class would be gathering other students who could take advantage of the learning but might not jump right in.
“This also gives us the opportunity to take those high-level learners and pair them with some mid-level learners that can bring them up,” Carpenter said.
Some board members had some questions for Engel and Carpenter.
“Are you saying these kids would be in one hour of your three-section English and geography class?” School Board Clerk Kristin Papke asked.
“Yep. It’s actually grouped up so they will be in Betsy’s class sixth hour and then they’ll go right to my class seventh hour, hopefully,” Engel responded.
As they are still working on the scheduling, Carpenter and Engel mentioned eighth grade schedules are busy and take time to plan, but they are hopeful to make it work.
“How do you grade that compared to your other two sections to, like Geography 8?” Papke asked.
“It’s still standards based. My thought process is, we still need all of our students to meet our standard,” Carpenter responded.
Honors classes are important for high school students, but not common in eighth grade.
“I think this is awesome, but what if it doesn’t work for certain kids? I suppose it’s not a huge deal for an eighth grader because your GPA really doesn’t start for college until high school,” Chairperson Stefanie Folkema said.
“Which is why it’s a good place to get the kinks worked out and they can switch at the end of the quarter for some reason if they wanted to,” Carpenter responded.
Superintendent Brent Stavig said he thought the future honors class idea is very special.
“I’m very thankful for you guys. I appreciate the fact that we are not letting COVID run what the school district is doing. We’re still doing things like this to improve our systems, for everybody,” Stavig said.
Engel and Carpenter plan to start the honors class in fall of 2022.
COVID-19 updates
Stavig gave an update on the number of positive COVID-19 cases the district had as of that week and relayed it’s the most they have seen this school year.
“COVID-19 is spreading like crazy,” Stavig said. “Last time I checked the case rate was about 28. I think there was 28 current cases in the school district. That set a new record this week for our school district. It’s concerning.”
Stavig said the Minnesota Board of Education recently informed schools how they will have to offer learning during the current state of the pandemic.
“Any school district that wants to shift to online learning specifically because of COVID cases, outbreaks, anything like that, at the student class grade level, building or district level, must offer in-person option for students who wish to remain in the building,” Stavig said.
This left Stavig questioning how that might work.
“I thought at the same time, Minneapolis Public Schools transitioned to online. So I went to Minneapolis’ websites. Sure enough it states in there, we’re asking you to stay home, essentially, but if you don’t have child care, your kids can come to school. We’ll provide them with a meal, they’re going to be in congregate areas, and we’re going to give them online instruction with a computer at the school — so what does that solve?” Stavig said.
As Stavig thinks through this, he’s not sure there is any benefit.
“The one benefit I possibly see is if all of our staff are ill, but then how are we going to be teaching from home if we are all ill? I can’t in my mind see in a scenario where that is a helpful thing,” Stavig said.
Rush City Schools continue to struggle with the uncertainties and changes of the pandemic.
“It’s very frustrating, the rules keep changing and the ways we can respond to things,” Stavig said.
Aside from working through what the Minnesota Board of Education is requiring of schools, on the inside, individuals are still dealing with the day-to-day concerns.
“The increased challenges for staff and the continued amount of necessary subbing and ultimately then the workload on our teachers, paraprofessionals and our principals has not let up, that continues to be a challenge,” Stavig said.
