This past Monday morning, I had the distinct pleasure of honoring nine very special graduates of North Branch Area High School. At the same time they are graduating from NBAHS, they are also graduating with Associates degrees from various colleges.
Students honored at the “The Sky is the Limit” breakfast included Maiya Volkman, Justine Joyal, Raeanna Danielsen, Isabel Linnerooth, Heather Pommier, Christian MacMillan, Grace Christopherson, Garrett Korkowski, and Tiegen Koeppen.
These students and members of their families gathered at the high school for a breakfast celebration and to reflect on how they were able to achieve such an incredible feat. You probably won’t be surprised to learn that their stories of success are as widely varied as the students themselves, and their courses of study.
What each of their stories had in common were hard work, self-motivation, planning and discipline. Students talked about the importance of maintaining a calendar to stay on track with all courses while they also participated in extracurricular activities and worked outside of school.
An important take-away from our conversation was appreciation for the flexibility NBAPS has to offer. Students can combine classes offered at our Distance Learning Academy, College in the Schools classes at the high school, online classes through college partners, and in person classes on college campuses. A parent shared the importance of allowing the learning style of each of their children to be amplified by the flexibility offered in our district.
Another important take-way from our conversation was to embrace the opportunity at this stage of life to explore!!!! One student shared that they thought they knew their career direction, yet embraced the opportunity to try something different, and through exploration, found their passion!
Another student shared that there will always be some required classes that self discipline has to take over so that you can get through it, because not every class is about joy — it is about showing your skills across a variety of classes.
The final key take-away had me reflecting on conversations I have been having with our rising 9th graders. I spent the last several days at the middle school getting to know each of our current 8th graders and learning about their aspirations for high school and beyond.
Two words that emerged as themes were “opportunity” and “scary.” Whether entering high school, or taking on a college level class, opportunities can be scary. Nobody wants to fail! Students honored at the breakfast called attention to the many classmates that have taken advantage of the opportunity to take on a college level class, despite it being scary, and have shaved off a semester or year of college, saving time and money. When opportunities are scary, you are on the right track— embrace it!
Congratulations to these students and their families! Listening to them talk about their experiences, how they adjusted, and the discipline they showed staying on track for this result, shows “the sky is the limit” for each and every one of them!
Sara Paul is the Superintendent of the North Branch Area School district.
