Sara Paul.jpg

Educators change lives every day. Parents, students and staff often share how an educator impacted their journey during important moments in their personal and professional lives. Outside of family, educators are one of the important factors in shaping a child’s future. Amazing teachers challenge each student to achieve their greatest potential, leading to amazing trajectories for growth and success in life. Each time an educator is recognized for their dedication and commitment, joy ripples across our district!

This week, educators from across the state will gather to honor Leadership in Educational Excellence Award (LEEA) honorees at Resource Training and Solutions annual banquet. To qualify for consideration, staff members must be a full-time, licensed PreK-12 classroom teacher, counselor, administrator or specialist; serve as an example through positive leadership and attitude toward the educational field; demonstrate thorough knowledge of subject matter and leadership in curriculum development; and be a positive role model for students and staff.

