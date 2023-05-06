A new state report says the shortage of full-time and substitute teachers has hit a number of school districts in Minnesota.
The state’s biennial Teacher Supply and Demand Report is released in odd-numbered years and contains information about the overall employment outlook for licensed teachers with specific data points on efforts to racially diversify the teaching profession.
The report was prepared by the state of Minnesota’s Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board. The 2023 report was released in January and can be found at https://tinyurl.com/muukj3c7.
Among the highlights:
• The staffing shortage is expanding. Nearly 9 of 10 school districts report being “somewhat significantly” or “very significantly” affected by the teacher shortage (84%) and the substitute teacher shortage (89%). These figures are up from 70% and 70% in the 2021 report.
• Nearly 1 in 4 Minnesotans holding a teaching license are not teaching in a public school or charter school.
• Nearly a third of new teachers leave teaching within the first five years in the profession, which is consistent with past reports. This statistic does not include more experienced teachers who resign before retirement age.
• 8% of all teaching assignments in Minnesota are filled by teachers who do not hold the appropriate professional license for that assignment. This group includes teachers holding licenses with minimal or no requirements for formal training, teachers with variances to teach outside their field and teachers in special programs. This is a particularly big issue in special education.
• As in previous years, the racial and ethnic diversity of Minnesota’s students is not reflected in the state’s teaching corps. Statewide, 6.24% of Minnesota teachers are teachers of color or Indigenous, while 40% of students are. In the seven-county metropolitan area, 9.68% of teachers are teachers of color or Indigenous while the student population was reported as 50.15% students of color or Indigenous.
• While still not reflecting the racial diversity of the state’s students, the candidates completing teacher preparation in Minnesota are more diverse than Minnesota’s existing teacher workforce. The report says 11.14% of teacher candidates who completed teacher preparation in Minnesota are people of color or Indigenous. Also, 17.14% of all enrolled teacher candidates are people of color or Indigenous.
The numbers may seem dire, but local school superintendents say they have been able to maintain sufficient staffing levels at the present.
“There is absolutely a teacher shortage — but the employees we do have working in our schools are top notch,” Braham Superintendent Ken Gagner said. “Workforce shortages are an issue across many sectors of our economy, not just in education.”
Cambridge-Isanti Superintendent Nate Rudolph said finding appropriately licensed candidates in some hard-to-fill areas has become challenging for districts throughout the state.
“Cambridge-Isanti Schools is actively recruiting through multiple methods,” he said. “We’re participating in multiple in-person and virtual job fairs throughout the state, and we’re reaching out to colleges and universities and making them aware of our specific openings. We’re also partnering with local community college and university to create cohorts help our own paraprofessionals in becoming special education teachers.
“We also created an action item within our strategic plan that focuses on workplace well-being to help retain staff. And we are marketing our school district, which includes creating a recruitment/hiring video highlighting why a person would want to start a career at Cambridge-Isanti Schools.”
Gagner said he believes his school district in particular, and districts around the state in general, are working to meet the demand.
“Teaching is an honorable profession as we are entrusted with our nation’s greatest resource — our children,” he said. “One challenge I believe we have is the focus on the negative from some of our key stakeholders vs. all the positive work going on in this state.
“Working in the field of education is still an outstanding choice with many benefits. I say this as a former teacher of 24 years and a practicing administrator for the past 13. I still love our work.”
