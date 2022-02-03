Innovation and collaboration has led to a more efficient and safe tool for parent pick up at Isanti Primary School.
“We are very excited tonight to share a little project that we’ve been working on for the last couple of years that I believe has been instrumental in safety and really has really been a student first decision,” Isanti Primary School Principal Shane Dordal said during the Cambridge-Isanti School Board meeting Jan. 20. “As a school leader, we know safety absolutely has to be our focus, every single day and we realized that what was happening at IPS, we needed to make some changes.”
In previous years, Dordal explained buses would pick up students in the back of the building and parents would pick up their children in the front of the building.
“And there would be long traffic lines where the buses would intersect sometimes with the cars and as you know we are right on County Road 5 where 5,000 cars drive within 100 feet of our building every single day,” Dordal said. “So that is one of the main reasons why we created the change we did.”
Dordal said changes were needed with parent pick up due to the pandemic with eliminating large groups of students gathered at the front of the door waiting for their parents, as well as eliminating the time students are waiting outside in adverse weather conditions.
“We wanted to figure out a way to help kids be out in the elements less for a variety of reasons, and we knew it was an increased safety component for students, for our parents, for our bus drivers,” Dordal said.
Dordal said he had different conversations with the school resource officer and the building and grounds director about the parent pick up issue. One concern was during parent pick up time the front of the building was not accessible in case of an emergency because of all the cars, and there were also issues with delivery drivers not being able to get through for school deliveries.
Dordal said during the summer of 2020 he and the Isanti Police Department police chief met to talk about how to make parent pick up safer and more efficient for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
Dordal explained during the 2020-2021 school year, parents were given a QR code specific to their children, and when parents arrived in their car, Ann Guldseth, an academic coach at Isanti Primary School, would walk down to each car to retrieve the QR codes. The codes were then brought back into the school building where an employee would input the codes into a computer. The codes would then be electronically sent to the teacher’s room where the students were located, and then the students would be dismissed to their parent’s vehicle.
Guldseth explained for this school year, Isanti Middle School Dean of Students Kyle Groves helped create a QR code that connects to a Google form to make parent pick up even more efficient. As a result, Guldseth no longer has to go outside and physically get each QR code from the parents. She said Groves offered to help make the parent pick up experience even more safer and efficient after seeing it for himself.
“It’s way more efficient, less staff, it’s still very safe for students, so the codes are very safe. The teachers know the codes, and we know the codes, and the parents have the code that they enter in, but nobody else knows who that code belongs to,” Guldseth said.
Dordal appreciates the student safety involved with this new form of parent pick up.
“It’s never a guessing game of which student goes where, those days are done,” Dordal said. “We automatically know if a student is still waiting inside that classroom, it’s because their mom or dad hasn’t come yet. They’re not waiting outside, ‘where’s my mom,’ ‘where’s my dad,’ so it’s very secure in that sense.”
Guldseth explained the process of parent pick up for this school year.
“So when parents come, they scan the code when they get there, and on their phone, it will bring them right to a Google form and then they just type the code in the Google form and it goes actually straight to a teacher page,” Guldseth said. “So this year the teachers are seeing only the codes of their students. Last year they saw everybody’s but this year it goes straight to their teacher page so they only see the five kids that need to leave and when their parents are there.”
Dordal said there are two locations on the north side of the parking lot for student pick up. He said after the buses leave, the cars know when to come in, the parents take a picture of their assigned QR code, and the entire process takes around 15 minutes to get the students dismissed.
“This has been a really good situation,” Dordal said. “Again, it goes back to that decreased wait time. The supervision is definitely more efficient but it really comes down to a student centered decision on what was best for the kids.”
Dordal said Cambridge Primary School is now using a very similar approach for their parent pick up and said North Branch Schools has also contacted him and Guldseth seeking information as well.
“Compliments on you for taking that tiger by the tail; that’s an extremely hard thing for pick up,” Board Member Lynn Wedlund said. “County Road 5, as you said, is a real challenge and you’re kind of landlocked and there’s very little room for maneuvering there. ... But what a nice way to build up and do something that’s really good for the safety of kids and I’m sure for the patience of parents and other picker-ups as well as the teachers.”
Guldseth and Dordal said the feedback on the new pick up system from parents, grandparents and others who pick up students from Isanti Primary has been very positive this school year.
