Rush City Schools Superintendent Brent Stavig introduced Alicia Nelson as the new principal of Jacobson Elementary during the Rush City School Board meeting Aug. 19.
Nelson previously served as the K-5 principal for Ogilvie Public Schools
“I was really excited about this opportunity to work with a slightly larger (but still small enough for my liking) school system that seemed to have a lot more resources and supports in place,” Nelson said.
Being new to the district, Nelson has a focus on building relationships not only within the school, but also the community.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know our students, their families, this school community and system, and the community at large,” Nelson said. “I love building positive relationships and helping people problem-solve.”
Nelson has set goals for this coming school year, including prioritizing student needs and achievements.
“One of my biggest goals is to look at the big picture of what has been happening over the course of the last year and a half and really examine and take into account what our students need in order to feel heard, understood, valued, and to settle their minds after a tough experience,” Nelson said. “I want to be able to support the ‘whole child’ when looking at our students. Kids need a voice and I can help them achieve that. I want to be able to prioritize what kids need — truly what they want and need, not what adults in the outside world ‘think’ they need, so that as a school, we can put the proper supports and foundations in place for students to want to achieve and learn to their fullest potential. From there, the rest will fall into place. We have great teachers and staff who are ready to help students make academic and personal gains.”
Nelson is not short of experience as she has been teaching for 20 years, including six years as an elementary school principal.
“I have been an elementary principal for six years, this being my seventh. Previous to that, I was a curriculum director,” Nelson said “I taught kindergarten, fourth grade, technology and many, many years of special education (K-12), including a Level III behavior program, all of which I have loved tremendously.”
Not only has Nelson gained a lot of experience, she has also been recognized for a great deal of contributions.
“I helped create a system of supports and interventions at my last school for academics, social-emotional, behavioral, and mental health needs, helping to connect families to the proper community supports as well,” Nelson said. “I am very strong with my use of technology to create streamlined systems and was recently a recipient of ECMECC’s Educator of Excellence award for my contributions with technology.”
Nelson said her varied background has contributed to her growth and experience as a teacher.
“I have been a PCA in my past and have worked with students with special needs, and truly enjoyed helping individuals make progress toward their goals and independence,” Nelson said.
Her passion for teaching created a unique provision for her students.
“I am really passionate about what I do and will put children first in all of my decision making, even if seemingly unpopular to adults for a given time,” Nelson said. “I seek to understand the perspective of our students and set the bar high for them to achieve in all of their unique areas of life. Academics are really important, but it is also important that we help break the mold of traditional education so that all students can succeed and have the opportunity to demonstrate their strengths.”
Working with younger students is what Nelson enjoys most as each day can be challenging, but rewarding.
“Elementary students are so much fun to work with and they present unique challenges each day that also challenge me to be my best, become a strong role model, and work with the utmost integrity, knowing how it affects them,” Nelson said. “They are also really creative and funny, which I appreciate.”
