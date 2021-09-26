Rush City Schools gave an update on its mitigation strategies after the start of the school year.
“We are seeing cases of COVID, but we’re not seeing confirmed spread within the buildings that we are aware of,” Superintendent Brent Stavig said during the Sept. 16 school board meeting.
Currently, Rush City Schools are strongly recommending masks for all staff, students and visitors. As the schools are following federal guidelines, masks are required to be worn on school buses. Students also visiting the nurses office with an illness are required to wear a mask.
Rush City High School Principal Janet Wagener reported only three cases of COVID-19 thus far into the school year, none of which are teachers. C.E. Jacobson Elementary Principal Alicia Nelson reported only seeing COVID-19 cases where students came in contact with family members that may have it. Families are choosing to keep their children at home if that is the case.
“I think the last year taught a lot of people kind of how to do things. There’s still the unknown,” Nelson said.
The school board will continue to watch for cases and follow federal regulations as COVID-19-related restrictions change.
Rush City Schools has the Mitigation Strategies document on its website to view: https://bit.ly/2XBrbsj.
“The idea here of the document is to communicate with families,” Stavig said.
