The statewide school shut down, effective through March 27, was the major topic of discussion during the Rush City School Board meeting held remotely on March 19.
The discussion revolved around how best to make sure students will continue to get an education and that families’ needs will be met. COVID-19 updates are being made on the school district website, www.rushcity.k12.mn.us.
Superintendent William Campbell wanted to start the meeting on a positive note, saying, that this is a “time of celebration. To celebrate what we have accomplished in a short amount of time.”
The board has held at least three work sessions since the coronavirus crisis began. The board has discussed how setting up an equitable system of education for students at home with attendance and rules is an evolving conversation.
Parent-teacher conferences that were scheduled on March 24 and March 26 have been canceled, but parents are encouraged to contact teachers with any specific concerns.
One parent, Jen Widell, had specific concerns.
“We didn’t sign up our kids for distance learning for a reason. I work, my kids are already at home doing this stuff,” Widell said.
She said while she was on the school board meeting remotely, she was getting a message that her bandwidth was low on her computer.
“I pay a lot of money for internet now. I am not going to pay more,” Widell said. “How am I going to keep these kids from fighting while they are trying to do this? I am not going to be here. Joe is not going to be here. As a parent listening to this I am like, whew, this is a lot.”
C.E. Jacobson Principal Staci Souhan said the school is recommending about two hours of school work for elementary students.
High School Principal Brent Stavig suggested utilizing the school’s paraprofessionals.
“They could provide tutoring type services,” Stavig said. But he added on a more positive note: “Some kids might really do well with this. We are doing things different. We might see the kids that typically struggle shine. This might revolutionize how we do education in the U.S. We shouldn’t assume this will be subpar. I think this is as good if not better of a service.”
School Board Chair Stefanie Folkema, who is also a parent, said that it had been awhile since she was in school: “I am going to have to teach myself first.”
Campbell said: “We are exploring all options. We want to make education available to all our families.”
Souhan said: “The tricky part is it has to be equitable. We can’t offer more in a digital lesson than we can send in a packet. ... Some students may not have access to that technology. ... We have to be able to provide the service for the kids that have the least amount of access.”
Souhan said teachers are considering offering some evening support hours for families.
“This is day No. 4; there are no options off the table,” Campbell said.
“We want what is best for our kids and families, and I think we will get there. ... We will figure it out,” Folkema said.
Campbell asked, “What are some positive things that have come out of this season of uncertainty?”
Board members and teachers chimed in with the following comments: “How much we really care for a students.” “We really miss the students, miss the collaboration.” “The deep level of trust from our community.” And that they were “worried about students that we know have great needs.”
Campbell said they hoped to have distance learning plans up on the website by March 23-24.
“We are planning for uncertainty,” Campbell said.
School Board Member Teri Umbreit said, “Knowing where we were a couple of days ago, I am confident we will get there.”
The discussion turned to school year plans for next year and how to keep class sizes low.
“We have always been proud of our class size numbers,” Folkema said.
Early Childhood Coordinator Julie Thom asked the school board for direction on what to do with the tuition for Early Childhood programs.
“Kids really need this one-on-one interaction with their teachers and that is how they are learning,” Thom said. “It would be hard to charge our parents tuition with what we are able to offer them at this point.”
She added there were many free online resources at this time and she suspected if they continue to charge they may lose some families from the program. But losing that tuition would have a big impact on the school, an estimated $13,000.
The board said they would discuss the issue and get back to her.
