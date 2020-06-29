The Rush City School Board took a close look at its budget situation in its virtual board meeting on Thursday, June 18.
Business Manager Laureen Frost, who presented the budget to the board, expects total enrollment in the district to stay basically the same next year. She also developed a preliminary budget for 2020-21 under the assumption that school would open in the fall with classes held in the district’s two buildings.
The preliminary budget for next year is nearly perfectly balanced, with revenue at $12,927,856 and expenditures at $12,914,154.
Frost also updated the board on this year’s budget through the end of May, which showed revenues at $11,402,443 while expenditures were at $10,505,304 to make the current balance $3,966,528.
She pointed out that revenues were at 88% of projected budget, while expenditures were at 78% of projections for the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
“This has been a pretty typical year,” Frost said. “I was hoping the expenditure budget would be less than last year because of the savings caused by COVID-19 – utilities, transportation, spring sports and all that – but it was comparable to last year.”
The board unanimously approved the preliminary budget, then looked at several contracts for service that may save the district money.
One was in the area of unleaded gas and diesel fuel for district vehicles, with Kwik Trip in Rush City presenting the winning bid of $1.18 per gallon of unleaded and $1.75 per gallon of diesel. Both numbers represented a decrease in price from last year.
All Season Services in Pine City submitted the winning bid for snow removal with its estimate of $575 to remove 3 inches of snow, with a 5% discount for the next two years.
And Pete’s Rubbish Hauling of Rush City submitted the winning bid for garbage removal at $16,841 per year, an amount roughly $4,000 less than last year’s service provider, Cambridge-based Waste Management of Minnesota.
The board tabled a discussion on the price of meals provided by the district, which last year stood at 90 cents for breakfast, $2.65 for lunch at the elementary school and $2.80 for lunch at the high school.
“I would like to ask the board to allow me to use some calculations I received today from the Minnesota Department of Education’s Nutrition Services and present it at the July board meeting,” outgoing Superintendent Will Campbell said. “I want to make sure our numbers are aligned with the information I received.”
Interim HS Principal
The board unanimously approved the motion to make Janet Wagener the interim principal for Rush City High School.
Wagener, who currently serves as counselor at the school, will fill the opening created when Brent Stavig was named the district’s interim superintendent on June 1.
Wagener will hold the title “counselor on assignment” during her time as principal. That means she could return to her role as guidance counselor at Rush City High School should Stavig move back to his principal’s role, or if the board decides to hire someone else for the principal’s position on a full-time basis.
Plans for fall
Stavig noted that the Minnesota Department of Education recently released a 100-page document with guidelines on classes starting in the fall, while the state’s Department of Health added a 16-page document of guidance.
That came shortly after district officials held an advisory session to put together tentative plans for the coming school year.
“Ultimately we are going to develop three plans for the fall,” Stavig said. “One plan will be for all students in the building, one plan that is a ‘hybrid’ of having some students in the building and some working from home, and a third plan that is a distance learning plan.”
He also said there will be preparations for moving from one model to another during the course of the year based on guidance from the government or health officials.
The district also sent out surveys to families in the district to gauge their preference for each of the three models; the district asked families to return the surveys by the end of June.
Stavig said he and the staff will meet biweekly to continue work on the plan and implement changes as further guidelines come from the state.
