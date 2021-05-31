It was an evening filled with celebration, congratulation and goodbyes during the Rush City School Board meeting May 20.
In the beginning, teachers were acknowledged for their decades of work for the Rush City School district, and then others who decided it was time to retire. Rush City Schools Superintendent Brent Stavig took the stage as the emcee and expressed his appreciation and handed each an award.
The following are the teachers of Rush City Schools that were recognized for their years of service: Laura Nelson, 25 years; Anne Mohr, Julie Thom and Michael Vaughan, 20 years; Erika Matzke-Stoltz, Brenda Taylor and Brooke Vandekamp, 15 years; Stefanie Lofgren and Charlotte Thill, 10 years.
“So thank you very much for the continued service to our district to all of those individuals,” Stavig said during the board meeting on May 20. “And again, I look forward to tomorrow. touching base with them personally and awarding them their certificates.”
Rush City Schools Administrative Assistant Linda Swanson was acknowledged for her years of service after she decided to retire.
“So Linda was unable to make it tonight. But I wanted to thank Linda Swanson for her dedication to the district,” Stavig said. “I had the honor of going over to the elementary school on her very last day. I don’t know if anybody heard about this, but evidently, it was always her little pipe dream to get to drive the Zamboni-looking thing that washes the hallways.”
Stavig said that the staff and custodians decorated the Zamboni with dragging cans and words that read, “just retired,” and there were big smiles when she drove the vehicle up and down the hallways, Stavig explained.
“She served a different district for many years and she will be greatly missed,” he added. “So congratulations to Linda and I will deliver that to her as well tomorrow.”
Arlan Schlipp also retired after 14 years of being the district custodian.
“I’ve worked with Arlan the entire time I’ve been here in the high school and he’s always been, you know, excellent at accomplishing whatever needs to be done and keeping things under wraps,” Stavig said. “I always say if I don’t show up to work, nothing changes. Arlan doesn’t show up to work, nobody can get in if the lights (aren’t on), the doors aren’t open, ... the building is probably hot or cold or all of that stuff.
“So your service to the district has definitely helped many kids over the years,” he continued about Schlipp. “So thank you very much for your service.”
Carol Swanson was next to receive congratulatory sentiments from the school board members and administrators for retiring after 50 years of being the school bus driver for the district. A few generations of Swanson’s offspring showed up to the board meeting to express their gratitude for her hard work and service to the students and district.
About Finn, the school therapy dog
The board approved during its March 5 meeting last year to have a therapy dog around the school premises to promote students’ social and emotional wellbeing. Finn, the therapy dog, has been doing just that every morning, greeting preschoolers on their way to class. Finn also visits classrooms for students to have a brain break and return to learning focused. Finn also joins students during “I Love to Read” month.
Finn also endorses students who have been on their good behavior. He calms and comforts students that may be struggling in different ways. During the distance learning months, Finn learned how to Zoom with students. He also has a great time with school staff and teachers and says goodbye to students on their way home.
In the policy reading titled No. 808 in reference to “Therapy dogs in Schools,” is written: “A ‘comfort dog’ is a dog (regardless of breed or size) that is individually trained to perform ‘work or tasks’ that benefit individuals or groups of individuals in the school setting. The school can interchange ‘comfort dog,’ ‘school dog’ and ‘therapy dog’ titles. Work or tasks that the dog can perform include (but are not limited to) reading to the dog; assisting with socialization, outward focus, independence, mental stimulation, or integration into a student’s sensory integration; developing a sense of nurturing, acceptance and motivation and utilization in school curriculum.”
COVID-19 pandemic and graduation
The district has had clinics offering the school staff, teachers and others the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For some time now, students ages 16 and up have been able to receive the vaccine. More recently, students ages 12 and up have been eligible to also receive the Pfizer vaccine, Stavig said.
“So we did get a lot of our students vaccinated now, or a good chunk anyways,” he said. “You know, I’m just very thankful that we’re able to offer this because not all districts are offering these types of things. And, again, the partnership with our county and that collaboration has just been excellent.”
The new COVID-19 restrictions looking to be relaxed as more Minnesotans continue to get their vaccines has created more questions than answers, Stavig said.
“Do you have to wear masks? Do you have to socially distance?” Stavig said a lot of superintendents asked during a superintendents meeting.
The schools have been following the state Safe Learning Plan and Stavig said he learned that the COVID-19 restrictions like mask wearing and others will end during the “last teacher contact date.”
“So the last day we have kids in our building that is officially when our Safe Learning Plan expires as the last day of this school year when kids are in the building,” Stavig clarified.
Stavig added that there is a great chance that during graduation, students and spectators will not have to wear a mask in the school premises.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.