Rush City Activities Director Lee Rood approached the Rush City School Board with updates on Community Education and activities within the school district at the Rush City School Board meeting Nov. 21.
Tiger Care
The Tiger Care program is coordinated and staffed by Jewell Peterson along with three high school students. It currently serves 52 students from 33 different families before and after school. Rood said staffing continues to be a hurdle for this program. Carrie Kirchberg stepped up to cover mornings, but after-school coverage, when Peterson is gone, is a struggle.
“The before-school numbers are six to eight kids, and the after-school numbers are consistently 24 to 28,” Rood said. “With Dawn’s help (Dawn Richard, food service supervisor), we are able to have snacks for all of our after-school kids. Everyone one of these kids has a snack. They have yogurt, cheese sticks, milk and graham crackers.”
Elementary activities
According to Rood, a list of activities the district would like to offer to students in grades 1-6 has been sent out to staff and they are hoping to start some activities in December and others in January after winter break. Examples of activities considered are primary and intermediate art classes and drama activities, along with opportunities to work with Legos and Knowledge Bowl.
“I am currently working to identify needs we have in community education that I can write SHIP grants with Chisago County,” Rood said. “We will be able to request up to $2,000 to spend on items that will help our community and students be more active. In the past, we were able to purchase pickleball, tennis nets and got our tennis courts resurfaced.”
The last item on Community Education Rood spoke about was classes offered to the community.
“We continue to try and offer classes at all ages,” Rood said. “However, we struggle to find instructors for classes and also have trouble filling classes once we do find instructors. We were able to offer home safety and babysitting classes for our elementary students at the last teacher workshop on Nov. 8. We do work with outside parties to offer driver’s education, 55 Alive, gun safety and ATV safety.”
Rush City School Board Chair Stefanie Folkema asked Rood if they have ever had someone come in and help prepare students to take the ACT test. Rood said they have not but would look into the matter.
Facilities and equipment
According to Rood, since the last school year, the following items have been added or purchased.
-Batting cage between varsity softball and JV baseball.
-Sound system in the high school gym.
-Gymnastics flooring for floor exercise area.
-Competition mat for wrestling.
-Scoreboard at JV softball field.
Rood stated Rush City schools has been invited to join a co-op for girl’s hockey with Pine City. They have also invited Mora and Hinckley-Finlayson to join. Rood is currently looking into the matter and will come back to the school board again at a later date with more information.
