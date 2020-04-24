The Rush City School Board took a look at the district’s early distance learning efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic at its monthly meeting held via teleconference on Thursday, April 16.
Technology coordinator James Hatz gave the board an update on the district’s tech situation. He said one positive is that the district received 15 “hot spots” from AT&T; those hot spots provide internet access for students who otherwise would not have it.
Hatz said Schoology, the learning management system used by the school, has worked better after some early glitches.
“It was a sore point for us at the start, but they have updated their capacity,” he said. “They had too many schools taking advantage of their free services and were overwhelmed. But lately I haven’t received any reports of problems.”
Hatz also mentioned that the school district has used Zoom for 631 meetings that have involved 6,970 participants using the system for 153,712 meeting minutes.
“We owe a great level of appreciation to Mr. Hatz for having the ‘WIT’ attitude – whatever it takes,” Rush City Superintendent William Campbell said. “He has made sure teachers have what they need and students are getting connected.”
C.E. Jacobson Elementary Principal Staci Souhan said she has been pleased with the connections that have been made since distance learning began.
“Everyone is being flexible,” she said. “Different grade levels are getting feedback from parents to find out what is successful. We’re also making sure staff is connecting with students and also with other staff members. We’ve had a lot of parents reach out with some positive feedback, and we’ve been able to connect with students to help them feel better.”
Rush City High School Principal Brent Stavig felt distance learning may have brought the school community together.
“We’ve had to rely on each other a lot more,” he said. “I see collaboration between teachers who are doing inter-disciplinary projects, staff asking others for advice. I’ve been collaborating with other principals. … I think we will be stronger together because of this.”
He said teachers in the upper levels of the school district have focused on “priority standards.”
“We’re focused on what our students are going to need to have success at the next grade level,” he said. “We check in with staff, and we have our staff check in with our students. We may have been overwhelming our kids with [the number of] different staff members calling students, so we’ve assigned ‘case loads’ to our paras. That way we have one staff member calling each student, and that’s less overwhelming.”
A parent who spoke at the meeting was Molly Schmidt, who has four children in the system. Schmidt had a number of positive things to say about the district’s handling of distance learning, but one concern was that her family is looking for different hours to pick up packets and supplies.
“Everyone has been amazing in helping us,” Schmidt said. “But here is an example of our struggles with pick-up times: today the pick-up time was from 2 to 5 p.m., and I typically work until 5 p.m. and my husband at times is not home until 7 or 8. For a lot of families, the hours don’t work. I feel badly about bugging people because the hours don’t work for us, and it stresses me out.”
Board chair Stefanie Folkema praised Schmidt for stepping forward to express her concerns and promised to find a solution.
“The administration and the board are aware of your concerns, and we will address them together,” Folkema said. “We will try to come up with a resolution. These are tough times, but we will do our best to get through it together. We invite all parents to reach out to us [to share concerns].”
For more information on the district’s plans for distance learn, check online at https://www.rushcity.k12.mn.us/c_o_v_i_d-19_distance_learning.
Graduation plans uncertain
In a normal year, the Rush City School Board would set the date for graduation at its April meeting. Of course, this year is anything but normal.
“We know there are a lot of things still in the air,” Campbell said. “We had our second graduation meeting earlier today, and we are still waiting for guidance from the state as to whether school closures will continue. So I think it’s premature to announce anything publicly.”
Currently the date for Rush City’s commencement is tentatively set for Sunday, May 31.
Strategic Action Plan update
The board advisory committee has met twice to create a template for a strategic action plan for the 2020-21 school year.
“The next step is to send out surveys to our community,” Campbell said. “We’re going to talk to students and parents to get their opinions on how things are going in the schools.”
He said the surveys would be sent out by the end of last week, and the data gleaned from the surveys would be used to help determine goals and actions that would update the plan.
SCRED agreement reviewed
The board received an updated report from Jamie Nord, executive director of the St. Cloud River Education District. SCRED is a partnership with five other districts – North Branch, Chisago Lakes, Pine City, East Central and Hinckley-Finlayson – that provides a variety of services for students who are hearing, visually and physically impaired as well as those with other needs.
“I have a deep level of admiration for the work they do,” Campbell said. “I want to recognize that Jamie and her crew are being recognized on a national level; they have been speaking at conferences and I believe they have won a national award. We feel fortunate to be able to partner with them.”
