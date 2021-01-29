Darrin Stream was one among many parents who expressed concerns about their children’s after-school sports activities during the Rush City School Board meeting Jan. 21.
The meeting was broadcast live on Zoom and parents or guardians were allowed a few minutes to speak of their concerns and ask questions they had. Many of the concerns revolved around their children’s continued participation in sports and uncertainties of COVID-19 exposure, quarantine, and the reliability of watching away games on YouTube and Facebook Live.
“I can’t even at this point — I don’t know if this has changed — watch my daughter play (basketball) even tonight, because we’re not trying as much, as I can see, to get a video in away games,” Stream said. “I just want to be there to see my daughter, say she scored her first points as JV, I missed that. It’s these things that you’re never going to get back.”
In a Jan. 13 document, which follows guidelines of Minnesota State High School League during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rush City Schools Athletic Director Lee Rood explained that all Great River Conference schools are allowed only home spectators into their buildings. For Tiger fans, only parents or guardians of participants can attend home games for all levels. The number of seats is limited to up to two people per designated bleacher area, six feet in between other spectators and 12 feet from players. For more information, parents or guardians can contact the high school to reach Rood at 320-358-4795.
Responding to Stream’s and other parents’ concerns, Rood said that away games have been tough to watch live because other schools may not have the capability or equipment for broadcasting live.
“I was lucky enough to find someone that is willing to videotape all of our lower level games, so we could stream on our Facebook when they’re not playing in our main gym,” Rood said.
A YouTube livestream of a recent junior high school boys’ basketball game was shut down near the final five minutes after some inappropriate comments ensued in the live chat, Rood said. Board Chairperson Stefanie Folkema assured parents that the chatting will be disabled going forward and future livestreams won’t be interrupted.
There was a high risk of exposure to COVID-19 after an individual tested positive; consequently the high school boys basketball team was put on hold on Jan. 16. The players have been in quarantine since. Rood said that players can return to basketball practice once they test negative for COVID-19.
The parents and guardians also expressed frustration for not being allowed to attend the first boys basketball game before the beginning of the new school season, Rood said.
“We had made a decision, we weren’t going to have fans until our kids were back in school,” he said.
A couple of the previous high school boys basketball games had been postponed. Two upcoming games that remained on schedule were Jan. 26 against Ogilvie and Jan. 28 against Isle.
Vice Chairperson Teri Umbreit also joined the Zoom call. She excused herself as a board member to express matters involving her family solely as a parent during the board meeting.
“I have recused myself from negotiations and board meetings while my family and I navigate some challenging times within our family and our district,” Umbreit said. “I know that in my heart, it is a fairly just thing to do.
“I’ve … witnessed unethical behavior as a parent, favoritism as a parent,” she continued, “unbiased opinion of students’ abilities as a parent, lack of accountability as a parent, and fear of retribution as a parent. We are better than this. … I implore you to stay true to your passion of being a public educator and beg of you to put all politics aside, fear or whatever may be holding you back, and do what is best for kids. Always.”
