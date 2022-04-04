Rush City High School students now have another option to consider when deciding what their future holds following high school.
During the Rush City School Board meeting March 24, high school counselor Kari Weileder shared how students are benefiting from the Operating Engineers Career Pathway Program that is currently in its first year being offered in the district.
“When we were first given the information about the Operating Engineers Career Pathway Program, known as the Online Heavy Equipment Class for the International Union of Operating Engineers, also known as the Local 49, we knew this would be awesome, and wondered if we were actually going to have any students sign up for it,” Weileder said.
The program provides students with an introduction to the basic equipment that is used in the construction industry. The students learn about the basic operations of equipment and job responsibilities.
Students receive credit toward the Local 49’s Apprenticeship Program based on the number of pathway courses completed.
“This is an exceptional program and these are great courses that expose students to career opportunities in the heavy equipment industry,” Weileder said.
Since this is the first year the program is being offered to students, Weileder was excited to see how many participated and are planning to enroll next school year.
“I was pleasantly surprised after posting it in the announcements and speaking to a few seniors I knew who wanted to go into the construction industry after high school, that we had more than two students. We ended up with nine, one of those being a female. She has two friends who are interested in taking classes this fall,” Weileder said.
Weileder said the four courses that are offered to students online include construction exploration, basic grade and construction math, basic construction equipment fundamentals and basic maintenance of mobile equipment.
Students had mixed feelings about the classes being offered solely online.
“Some students say they like this format, as it allows them to work at their own pace, allows for flexibility and they can work on it at home as well. Some don’t like this, as they say working independently is not their strong suit and do better when they can work with other students and not have to provide the work solely on their own,” Weileder said.
The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 does not receive funding for the Pathway Program, but views it as an investment for the future workforce. Through the efforts of bipartisan legislators and the Minnesota Virtual Academy, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 was able to secure $100,000 to offset the budgetary impacts to school districts when students enroll in the program.
Rush City was able to apply for funding for the pathway courses for the 2021-2022 school year.
The funding amount was to be awarded per course equally to the online learning aid the Minnesota Virtual Academy received for part-time student enrollment. The school districts were awarded based on a first-come, first-served basis and awarded for students who earned a passing grade in the course.
Students and their parents are invited to a Saturday field trip in April to Ziegler Cat in Shakopee, where they will have the opportunity to take the entrance exam to the Local 49 apprenticeship program.
Weileder is happy this is another opportunity offered to district students.
“I see so many students inquire and show interest in college, community college, the military, and it is great we can offer incentives and preparation towards a great career with a well-known apprenticeship program,” Weileder said.
Superintendent Brent Stavig is also excited to offer this option for students, especially considering the industry.
“It is an opportunity that, you know, we want our kids to be as exposed to as a wide array of options as we can, and clearly heavy equipment stuff like that isn’t something we can get our hands on right here,” Stavig said.
He also knew there was a chance that not many students would sign up for the program but sees the possibility of it continuing.
“I do think nine students the first time around is a good number, and I hope that’s something that can continue,” Stavig said.
Weileder is happy to have the feedback and support from the school board.
“Thank you for your support. It’s awesome,” Weileder said.
